Cap-Pelé man sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter, assault

A Cap-Pelé man was sentenced to nine years in prison for two hit-and-runs, one fatal, in the Moncton region over the last year.

Provincial court Judge Paul Duffie described Anthony Miller's actions to purposely hit two different people on different occasions as "cowardly acts of violence" as the judge issued his decision on sentencing Tuesday afternoon.

"Of course, no sentence can replace the loss of life or the injuries suffered in these cases," Duffie said.

Miller, 22, pleaded guilty to charges of failing to stop and aggravated assault against Jeremy Scott in Dieppe on Oct. 16, 2020, and manslaughter in connection with the March 12, 2021, death of Javin Melanson, 19, in Moncton.

He also admitted violating a no-contact order with a woman and being in a vehicle in July last year with two prohibited knives.

Joint sentencing recommendation accepted

Duffie accepted a joint sentencing recommendation from Crown prosecutors and Miller's defence lawyers. The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that joint recommendations should be followed in most instances.

Miller was sentenced to seven years for the manslaughter charge, with credit of 329 days for time already served in custody.

He received two years for the assault against Scott that will be served consecutively with the manslaughter charge, six months for leaving the scene of an accident, and one month each for the charges of violating the no-contact order and the prohibited knives.

Duffie also ordered Miller to be prohibited from driving for eight years.

The details of the cases were outlined to the judge on Thursday during a sentencing hearing.

The judge was told Miller and Melanson met early March 12 in a parking lot off Elmwood Drive. They got into a vehicle, with Melanson holding a gun and Miller with a machete.

A shot was fired, and Melanson got out of the car. Miller, driving the car, chased Melanson and drove over him twice, killing him. Miller then fled the area.

The judge was told that in October 2020, before the death of Melanson, Miller was driving in a Dieppe gas station parking lot and got into a dispute with Scott.

Scott got out of his vehicle, and Miller purposely hit Scott, whose head smashed into Miller's windshield. Miller then fled the scene.

Jasara Melanson, Javin Melanson's mother, told the court she's haunted by her son's absence. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Melanson's mother Jasara Melanson and other family members offered emotional victim impact statements last week.

"You drove over my child like he was some object in your way," she said.

Miller told the judge last week he was sorry for what happened.

After the judge issued the sentence on Tuesday, he acknowledged he understood the sentence before being led away by court sheriffs.