Man facing murder charge after Moncton hit-and-run sees fitness hearing adjourned

The fitness hearing of the man accused of second-degree murder in the death of a teenager outside a Moncton pool hall was adjourned Friday because defence lawyers wanted more time to review an assessment report.

The assessment of Anthony Miller, 21, of Cap Pelé was conducted to determine his state of mind during the alleged incident.

Miller was arrested March 12 after a fatal hit and run around 3:50 a.m. that day at Dooly's pool hall on Elmwood Drive.

The victim was 19-year old Javin Melanson of Moncton. Codiac RCMP say they found Melanson dead when they were dispatched to the scene.

Miller appeared before Moncton provincial court via tele-remand on Friday.

Melanson's mother was present in court for the proceedings.

Officers photograph items, including a pair of shoes, in a parking lot near Dooly's on Elmwood Drive in Moncton where Javin Melanson was struck and killed. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Miller is represented by Brian Murphy and Wanda Severns for the second-degree murder charge, while Mathieu Boutet is representing him on four other charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and assault with a motor vehicle on Oct. 16, 2020.

According to Murphy, Miller was sent for an assessment, but the findings were not read in court. Murphy said more time was needed to review the report to ensure it is "accurate and adequate."

The defence also said it had not yet received disclosure documents from the Crown.

Miller, who appeared via teleconference, is remanded and is scheduled to return to court May 28.