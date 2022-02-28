Mid-March before petroleum coke will be out of damaged Saint John structure

It will take another 16 days for N.B. Power to finish removing the petroleum coke housed in a severely damaged storage building at the Port of Saint John.

Covered dump trucks have been continuously moving the material to the Coleson Cove generating station after the roof of the storage structure was shredded by wind, exposing the petroleum coke to the open air.

"It will go to Coleson in a storage area that has a liner and a berm around it," wrote N.B. Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau. "This has been approved by the Department of Environment."

According to materials provided by Health Canada, petroleum coke is a "substance that is formed during the process of refining crude oil and oil sands upgrading."

It is used as fuel, burned at the Coleson Cove generating station, about 18 kilometres from the damaged building.

Belliveau said there are no concerns about toxic dust escaping the damaged building, or during transport.

"Dust this time of year, with frozen material, is not an issue," wrote Belliveau.

A large amount of petroleum coke can be seen beneath the damaged portion of roof at the Port of Saint John. The Department of Environment says it has not identified any significant environmental concerns. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

According to New Brunswick's Department of Environment, it became aware of the damage on Feb. 3 from N.B. Power.

"Department staff visited the site and did not identify any significant environmental concerns," Anne Mooers wrote in an email to CBC News.

Drone footage shows plenty of petroleum coke directly beneath the tears in the roof. According to the department, the storage building was at around 40 per cent capacity when the damage was reported.

Petroleum coke still being moved out of damaged N.B. Power building Duration 1:18 N.B. Power says it will take until mid-March to truck all of its petroleum coke to Coleson Cove after wind damaged a holding area, exposing the material to the elements at the Port of Saint John. 1:18

Mooers said N.B. Power asked to move the material as a result.

"The department approved the storage of the petroleum coke at the Coleson Cove Generating Station site on a short-term basis," wrote Mooers. "N.B. Power anticipates that the remaining petroleum coke will be consumed as fuel at Coleson Cove by the end of March."

"The petroleum coke will be trucked as it has been for the past 15 years, in tarped trucks," wrote Belliveau.

Petroleum coke is burned for fuel at the Coleson Cove Generating Station (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

The damaged structure at the port will be demolished, according to Belliveau.

Back in 2007, its approval was met with ire from environmentalists prior to its construction, citing a conflict of interest, a lack of public consultation, and a questionable environmental assessment as red flags.