Hundreds of kids from eleven Indigenous communities gathered for the first day of the Indian Summer Games at Esgenoopetitj, formerly known as Burnt Church, just 37 kilometres from Miramichi.

The event will take place over four days and will be held at different venues depending on the sport. There will be soccer, basketball, swimming, archery, among many others.

The local team plays against various times from neighbouring Indigenous communities. Each team wears the colour to represent their community.

The annual games have been held for the past 9 years and organizers are hoping to continue the tradition of friendly competition between Indigenous communities in the province.

The teams came from every corner of the province just to have the chance to wear their team colours and play for medals. Each team is split among communities and the referees and coaches are all parents who volunteered their time to help out.

At the end of the matches, medals are awarded to winning teams in every sport.

Mary Sillyboy decided to volunteer to organize the games more than 2 months ago.

"It's a big thing for them," she said. "They're making new friends and some are beginners so they're learning a new sport and I find that the older athletes will mentor the younger ones and they're all here having fun and meeting new people."

Friendships for life

Sillyboy said the decision to put these games together was very last minute but it all came together in under 2 months.

"We're only doing it for the kids," said Sillyboy.

"There was a point [where] this wasn't going to happen this year and just hearing the disappointment that the kids weren't able to participate in anything … we took a day or two to think about what we were getting into, and we said 'it's for the kids why not?' "

Calvin Simonson, Chairman of Aboriginal Sport and Recreation New Brunswick, is hoping the games will become a tradition that the kids can look forward to. Simonson said he hopes it provides a stepping stone to participating in the North American Indigenous Games.

But while he wants to inspire friendly competition between the kids, he also wants them to make lifelong friends at the events.

Calvin Simonson is the Chairman of Aboriginal Sport and Recreation New Brunswick.

"Most of the kids they start being friends and whatnot throughout the rest of their lives."

Simonson participated in the games 35 years ago and he says the friendships he made back then continue to thrive today.

He hopes that the bonds created over the course of the games will be just as tight knit for these kids and the memories will last their entire lives.