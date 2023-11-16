New Brunswick·Ann's Eye
This high school class in the woods is good for the soul
Woodstock First Nation Elder Carole Polchies led students through the forest to teach them how ash trees can be used for things such as basket making.
Woodstock students get out in nature with Elder Carole Polchies
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
Ann Paul says she sees things through a camera and hears them through music.
So when she was out in the woods with students from Woodstock High School, the wind in the trees became a song.
"It's like when you hear the water rippling down the hill," she said. "If you just stop and listen to it you can hear music."
Woodstock First Nation Elder Carole Polchies was leading students through the forest to teach them about how ash trees can be used for things such as basket making.
