From tree to basket: Students carry on Indigenous knowledge

Ann Paul remembers standing in a classroom as a child, singing and dancing for the other kids.

She was showing them something from her own culture, since there was nothing about it in their textbooks.

"To you it's a sweet memory," she said. "To me, it's a sad memory."

Ann's Eye: See how a tree becomes a basket Students at Woodstock High School got a lesson in basket-making from Brock Polchies of Woodstock First Nation.

Paul said there should have been something like the basket-weaving class at Woodstock High School in place a long time ago, but she was happy to see it taking place now.

Before the basket-making lesson, students went into the woods with Elder Carole Polchies to learn how to identify ash trees, which grow by the water and have pliable wood for weaving. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The wood has to be wetted down to make it pliable for weaving. Students must continue wetting the wood until the entire basket is woven, and then it can dry. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann Paul said some students picked up weaving quickly and were able to help their classmates. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann Paul says it's good if you get even one student in a full classroom who falls in love with basket-making and passes the skill onto others. 'You could see the pride when they were making it,' she said of the Woodstock students. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The Wolastoqey 'weaving in history' project has taught students the basket-making process from the very beginning to the end. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Basket-makers must use a mallet to pound the ash wood and separate the rings inside. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Brock Polchies uses this triangular contraption to split the ash. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The baskets can be used for lots of different things, Ann Paul said. Some baskets are for daily use, but others can be special — Ann has some she keeps her tobacco in for daily offerings to the Creator. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Basket-making is how people used to make money, Ann Paul said. 'If you’re ever without money but you know how to make something, you’ll never be without money.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

The students will eventually be able to take their creations home. (Ann Paul/CBC)

