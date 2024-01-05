From tree to basket: Students carry on Indigenous knowledge

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
Ann Paul remembers standing in a classroom as a child, singing and dancing for the other kids.
She was showing them something from her own culture, since there was nothing about it in their textbooks.
"To you it's a sweet memory," she said. "To me, it's a sad memory."
WATCH | Teens learn how to weave baskets from wood: Students at Woodstock High School got a lesson in basket-making from Brock Polchies of Woodstock First Nation.
Paul said there should have been something like the basket-weaving class at Woodstock High School in place a long time ago, but she was happy to see it taking place now.
Scroll through the photos and watch the video above to see what the class was like.
