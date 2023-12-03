We the Wabanaki people are revitalizing our language
Basket-making, art, music — there are so many ways to preserve Indigenous language
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
There are certain words you use when you show someone how to make a basket or gather sweetgrass.
That's why keeping those traditions alive also helps keep the language alive. It's one of the many lessons taught at the annual Wabanaki language gathering in Fredericton.
"If a basket isn't made, the words that go along with making a basket are lost as well," said Ann Paul, who attended the conference.
Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see more of what happened at the gathering.
