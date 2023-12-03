We the Wabanaki people are revitalizing our language

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

There are certain words you use when you show someone how to make a basket or gather sweetgrass.

That's why keeping those traditions alive also helps keep the language alive. It's one of the many lessons taught at the annual Wabanaki language gathering in Fredericton.

WATCH: What does the Seven Fires Prophecy mean? Ann's Eye: These people are learning how to preserve their language Duration 3:48 At an annual conference in Fredericton, different Indigenous communities shared ways they're revitalizing their language.

"If a basket isn't made, the words that go along with making a basket are lost as well," said Ann Paul, who attended the conference.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see more of what happened at the gathering.

'If those teachings with the sweetgrass are not passed on, those words that are connected to the medicines — sweetgrass, cedar — those will not get passed on,' Ann Paul says. (Ann Paul/CBC)

'In everything we do there’s language,' Ann Paul says. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Artist Natalie Sappier designed this teepee. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Music and song are more ways you can keep the language alive, Ann Paul says. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Terrellyn Fearn (Ann Paul/CBC)

Elder Maggie Paul performed during the weekend gathering. (Ann Paul/CBC)

