Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·Ann's Eye

We the Wabanaki people are revitalizing our language

The Mi’kmaq-Wolastoqey Centre hosted its annual Wabanaki language conference in November.

Basket-making, art, music — there are so many ways to preserve Indigenous language

CBC News ·
A woman with tied-up black hair and glasses stands in a room with people in the background.
Lynn Mitchell (Ann Paul/CBC)

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

There are certain words you use when you show someone how to make a basket or gather sweetgrass. 

That's why keeping those traditions alive also helps keep the language alive. It's one of the many lessons taught at the annual Wabanaki language gathering in Fredericton. 

WATCH: What does the Seven Fires Prophecy mean? 

Ann's Eye: These people are learning how to preserve their language

7 hours ago
Duration 3:48
Featured VideoAt an annual conference in Fredericton, different Indigenous communities shared ways they're revitalizing their language.

"If a basket isn't made, the words that go along with making a basket are lost as well," said Ann Paul, who attended the conference. 

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see more of what happened at the gathering.

A person with tied-back, black hair sits facing people in chairs. She wears a red shirt that reads 'The language will weave us together 2023'
'If those teachings with the sweetgrass are not passed on, those words that are connected to the medicines — sweetgrass, cedar — those will not get passed on,' Ann Paul says. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A collection of long, wooden sticks form a teepee inside a room.
'In everything we do there’s language,' Ann Paul says. (Ann Paul/CBC)
The inside of a teepee shows brown and beige fabric with intricate, looping designs.
Artist Natalie Sappier designed this teepee. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Several people sit in a circle of chairs in a beige-coloured room, most holding small, circular hand drums.
Music and song are more ways you can keep the language alive, Ann Paul says. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A woman with cropped, black hair and wearing a navy blue shawl stands at the front of a room full of people, smiling.
Terrellyn Fearn (Ann Paul/CBC)
A woman with grey, tied-back hair and wearing a cheetah-print vest sits in front of a microphone, holding a hand drum with turtles engraved into it.
Elder Maggie Paul performed during the weekend gathering. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann's Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now