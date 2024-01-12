The journey of the ribbon skirt
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
For Ann Paul, a ribbon skirt starts with the fabric.
She started sewing as a girl, making dresses for her Barbie dolls. As a mother, she made dresses for her children, and as an artist, she makes ribbon skirts, not just for herself but for others.
"I love their journey of where they go," she said.
Ribbon skirts, worn by Indigenous people and celebrated on National Ribbon Skirt Day on Jan. 4, are a traditional regalia that can be donned for ceremony and dance or just for daily use.
Ann Paul said a ribbon skirt can mean different things to different people. For her, they're about identity and taking up space, especially considering that, not too long ago, Indigenous people were not allowed to wear their traditional regalia.
"To have a day to say this is who we are is amazing," she said.
