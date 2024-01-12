The journey of the ribbon skirt

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

For Ann Paul, a ribbon skirt starts with the fabric.

She started sewing as a girl, making dresses for her Barbie dolls. As a mother, she made dresses for her children, and as an artist, she makes ribbon skirts, not just for herself but for others.

"I love their journey of where they go," she said.

Wolastoqey creator Ann Paul invites us inside her artistic world and asks people in her community what Ribbon Skirt Day, celebrated on Jan. 4, means to them.

Ribbon skirts, worn by Indigenous people and celebrated on National Ribbon Skirt Day on Jan. 4, are a traditional regalia that can be donned for ceremony and dance or just for daily use.

Ann Paul said a ribbon skirt can mean different things to different people. For her, they're about identity and taking up space, especially considering that, not too long ago, Indigenous people were not allowed to wear their traditional regalia.

"To have a day to say this is who we are is amazing," she said.

Ann chose this pinecone print because it reminded her of the pinecone dance, which she described as an old-school number of the Wabanaki people. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann said when she sews a ribbon skirt, she thinks about the person who's going to wear it, the ceremonies they might wear it for, where they will dance, or whether they'll wear it every day. 'I put positive energy into all my skirts,' she said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

From her sewing desk, Ann can watch the sunrise or the rainfall, say hello to the birds and squirrels, and slide open the patio doors on a warm summer day. (Ann Paul/CBC)

When Ann sews, she goes into her own little world. 'You know when people colour, you know how they do the adult colouring books? It’s calming, it’s amazing,' she said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann Paul, standing here in front of the Wolastoq, made this ribbon skirt using a bear pattern, since the bear is her spirit guide. (Ann Paul/CBC)

