If our women need protection, this shelter will make them feel at home
Nignen is New Brunswick’s first on-reserve emergency shelter
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
Ann Paul knows about circles.
In her community, many meetings and ceremonies take place in them.
When Ann saw Nignen, the first on-reserve shelter for Indigenous women in New Brunswick, she could tell right away that the building's architecture would reflect elements of First Nation culture.
When she walked into the building on Natoaganeg First Nation, in western New Brunswick, she found a wide, circular room with lots of lighting, and artwork painted on the floors and walls.
"The energy is so beautiful in there, it's calming and it's so bright and beautiful," she said.
Nignen will start providing emergency shelter for women from all 15 Mi'kmaw and Wolastoqiyik communities in the province starting in the new year. There are bedrooms for both single women and families, plus a children's room that will offer traditional books and teachings to kids staying at the shelter.
Like the circles found throughout the shelter, the journey of surviving domestic violence isn't linear. Sometimes it takes three or four times to truly leave an abusive home, Ann said.
" If you have to go back again, go back again. It doesn't happen just like that. That's okay."
Scroll through the photos and watch the video above to see what Nignen, which means "our home," looks like.
For anyone affected by family or intimate partner violence, there is support available through crisis lines and local support services. Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or the online Hope for Wellness chat is available to Indigenous people across Canada. If you're in immediate danger or fear for safety or that of others around you, please call 911.
