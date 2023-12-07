If our women need protection, this shelter will make them feel at home

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Ann Paul knows about circles.

In her community, many meetings and ceremonies take place in them.

When Ann saw Nignen, the first on-reserve shelter for Indigenous women in New Brunswick, she could tell right away that the building's architecture would reflect elements of First Nation culture.

WATCH | See how Indigenous culture was woven into the of design of Nignen: Ann's Eye: See what makes this women's shelter feel like home Duration 4:26 Nignen is the first Indigenous women's shelter on-reserve in New Brunswick. Located on Natoaganeg First Nation near Miramichi, it serves 15 Mi'kmaw and Wolastoqiyik communities.

When she walked into the building on Natoaganeg First Nation, in western New Brunswick, she found a wide, circular room with lots of lighting, and artwork painted on the floors and walls.

"The energy is so beautiful in there, it's calming and it's so bright and beautiful," she said.

Nignen will start providing emergency shelter for women from all 15 Mi'kmaw and Wolastoqiyik communities in the province starting in the new year. There are bedrooms for both single women and families, plus a children's room that will offer traditional books and teachings to kids staying at the shelter.

Like the circles found throughout the shelter, the journey of surviving domestic violence isn't linear. Sometimes it takes three or four times to truly leave an abusive home, Ann said.

" If you have to go back again, go back again. It doesn't happen just like that. That's okay."

Scroll through the photos and watch the video above to see what Nignen, which means "our home," looks like.

Ann Paul said she felt welcome as soon as she walked into Nignen. 'You could almost feel that this is going to be such a good place for people to come.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

Women in the community made this quilt for the shelter. (Ann Paul/CBC)

It's unfortunate that a women's shelter has to exist in the first place, Ann says, but it's fortunate that if someone needs one, they have Nignen to go to. 'If you want your smudge there, if you need your women there standing behind you, they’ll be there.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

The shelter has four rooms for single women, plus four spaces with two bedrooms and their own bathrooms for families. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Nignen has washrooms for families and single women. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann felt a sense of peace walking through Nignen. 'You know, they must have taken the lighting into consideration, because it’s calming lighting, soft lighting.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy was included in Nignen's blanket ceremony. (Ann Paul/CBC)

'When someone blankets you in a ceremony, it's an honour,' Ann says of the ceremony that took place when Nignen opened. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Nignen will have a sweat lodge in the spring, and there are plans to build solar panels into the building's roof and install a backup generator. That way, the building will always be secure, the door always locked, even if the power goes out. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Joanna Bernard (left) is from Madawaska First Nation and was previously the Assembly of First Nations's interim national chief. Chief George Ginnish of Eel Ground is on the right. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann says everybody at Nignen had a bright light around them. 'We brought all the good energy to spread around.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

For anyone affected by family or intimate partner violence, there is support available through crisis lines and local support services . Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or the online Hope for Wellness chat is available to Indigenous people across Canada. ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

