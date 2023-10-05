Seeing the highway walkers through an Indigenous lens
CBC's Ann Paul makes a special connection with couple walking across Canada
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
Ann Paul, flying down the highway on her Harley-Davidson, was about to meet Charity and Cameron West for the fourth time.
Meeting the Wests, a couple from northern British Columbia walking across Canada to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people (MMIP), was supposed to be a one-time thing, covering their time in New Brunswick as an assignment for CBC News.
But everything happens for a reason, Ann Paul says. She felt connected to the Wests immediately, and by the end of the week, they'd done a sweat together, spent time talking around a table, and Ann had helped them find somewhere to sleep.
When Ann drove past Gagetown on her motorcycle, she was taking Charity the vitamins she'd forgotten.
"This is going to be the last time!" she called out to Charity, who was walking away down the highway.
"Is it?" Charity asked.
"Nah," Ann said, singing them a travelling song before hopping back on her motorcycle and heading home.
Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see a glimpse of Ann's time with the Wests, who just finished their cross-country journey this week.
If you or someone you know needs immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. This is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Ann's Eye
Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.