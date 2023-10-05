Seeing the highway walkers through an Indigenous lens

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Ann Paul, flying down the highway on her Harley-Davidson, was about to meet Charity and Cameron West for the fourth time.

Meeting the Wests, a couple from northern British Columbia walking across Canada to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people (MMIP), was supposed to be a one-time thing, covering their time in New Brunswick as an assignment for CBC News.

But everything happens for a reason, Ann Paul says. She felt connected to the Wests immediately, and by the end of the week, they'd done a sweat together, spent time talking around a table, and Ann had helped them find somewhere to sleep.

WATCH | CBC's Ann Paul says goodbye to walking couple with travelling song: Indigenous couple walking across Canada made a stop in N.B. Duration 1:56 Featured Video Charity and Cameron West walked across Canada to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people. During their time in the province, they met with CBC contributor Ann Paul four times and developed a friendship.

When Ann drove past Gagetown on her motorcycle, she was taking Charity the vitamins she'd forgotten.

"This is going to be the last time!" she called out to Charity, who was walking away down the highway.

"Is it?" Charity asked.

"Nah," Ann said, singing them a travelling song before hopping back on her motorcycle and heading home.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see a glimpse of Ann's time with the Wests, who just finished their cross-country journey this week.

Cameron and Charity West were married in October 2022, beginning their walking journey in early May. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Charity West has experienced personal loss, but she also had a dream that inspired the entire journey. In the dream, people were trying to push through a veil. Charity’s grandmother told her those were her ancestors and the people she was going to meet on her trip. That included Ann Paul. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Listening to Charity and Cameron West tell stories of the people they’d lost brought Ann to tears, and before she left she offered them tobacco and thanked them. ‘I don’t think Charity and Cameron realized how much of an impact that their journey, their walk across Canada, was going to have on so many people.’ (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann Paul was overwhelmed by the fact that just two people could tell countless stories of Indigenous people murdered or missing. ‘The resiliency of our people, that we’ve been through so many hardships,’ Ann said. ‘You’ve gotta think about it that way, that our babies are going to be looking for us.’ (Ann Paul/CBC)

The journey was made by three, not two. Gretchen the dog can proudly woof that she's travelled across all of Canada. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The Wests put a MMIP flag and a warrior flag on their truck, carrying an eagle staff they received from a fire keeper in Batchewana First Nation, a reserve in Ontario. ‘We have to do things to the extreme in order to be heard,’ Ann Paul said. ‘Why is that?’ (Ann Paul/CBC)

If you or someone you know needs immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. This is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

