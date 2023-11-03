Content
New Brunswick·Ann's Eye

This Indigenous play will make you feel like you're at the kitchen table

A Wolastoqey artist performed scenes from her new play in Fredericton.

Playwright weaves her community’s stories together for new production

A person wearing a black hat, black shirt and long skirt sits on a brown couch.
Samaqani Cocahq, also known as Natalie Sappier, is a multidisciplinary artist from Neqotkuk First Nation, or Tobique, in New Brunswick. (Ann Paul/CBC)

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Samaqani Cocahq likes big belly laughs.

The Wolastoqey artist, who also goes by Natalie Sappier, remembered this while working on her new play, Amawlhe, which weaves her community's stories into one piece.

The result is a production that complements sadness with humour, said Ann Paul, who covered the performance for CBC News.

A person with long brown hair wearing a floral dress sits at a table, reading through a stack of papers.
Using stories from her family and community, Cocahq said the play is both fictional and non-fictional. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Cocahq, a member of Neqotkuk First Nation, or Tobique, performed scenes from the play alongside Natasha Barlow and Ramona Solomon at the Ulnooweg conference in Fredericton. 

The play features three women sitting together, looking down over their reserve and sharing stories — something that goes on in a lot of Indigenous households, Ann said.

"She's talking straight to our souls," Ann said.

A person wearing a black hat and long skirt sits on a blue-lit stage facing a microphone stand. There are more people in the background.
‘We can heal with laughter,’ Ann Paul said about the play. (Ann Paul/CBC)
Three people wearing long skirts sit on chairs on a blue-lit stage.
The intimate setting of the conversation between women made Ann Paul think of sitting around the kitchen table at her mother Maggie Paul’s house, doing the exact same thing. (Ann Paul/CBC)
A group of people holding guitars stand on a blue-lit stage in front of microphone stands.
Indigenous band The Hello Crows played music throughout the performance. The group features Dylan Ward, Judie Acquin, Quinn Bonnell, and Matt Comeau. (Ann Paul/CBC)

