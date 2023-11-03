This Indigenous play will make you feel like you're at the kitchen table

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Samaqani Cocahq likes big belly laughs.

The Wolastoqey artist, who also goes by Natalie Sappier, remembered this while working on her new play, Amawlhe, which weaves her community's stories into one piece.

The result is a production that complements sadness with humour, said Ann Paul, who covered the performance for CBC News.

Using stories from her family and community, Cocahq said the play is both fictional and non-fictional. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Cocahq, a member of Neqotkuk First Nation, or Tobique, performed scenes from the play alongside Natasha Barlow and Ramona Solomon at the Ulnooweg conference in Fredericton.

The play features three women sitting together, looking down over their reserve and sharing stories — something that goes on in a lot of Indigenous households, Ann said.

"She's talking straight to our souls," Ann said.

WATCH | Scenes from Amawlhe performed for first time: Ann's Eye: A sneak peak at Wolastoqey playwright's new work Duration 3:31 Featured Video Natalie Sappier wove together her stories and those of others into one play titled Amawlhe. She performed some of the play in Fredericton for the Ulnooweg conference, alongside Natasha Barlow and Ramona Solomon.

‘We can heal with laughter,’ Ann Paul said about the play. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The intimate setting of the conversation between women made Ann Paul think of sitting around the kitchen table at her mother Maggie Paul’s house, doing the exact same thing. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Indigenous band The Hello Crows played music throughout the performance. The group features Dylan Ward, Judie Acquin, Quinn Bonnell, and Matt Comeau. (Ann Paul/CBC)

