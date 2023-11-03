This Indigenous play will make you feel like you're at the kitchen table
Playwright weaves her community’s stories together for new production
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
Samaqani Cocahq likes big belly laughs.
The Wolastoqey artist, who also goes by Natalie Sappier, remembered this while working on her new play, Amawlhe, which weaves her community's stories into one piece.
The result is a production that complements sadness with humour, said Ann Paul, who covered the performance for CBC News.
Cocahq, a member of Neqotkuk First Nation, or Tobique, performed scenes from the play alongside Natasha Barlow and Ramona Solomon at the Ulnooweg conference in Fredericton.
The play features three women sitting together, looking down over their reserve and sharing stories — something that goes on in a lot of Indigenous households, Ann said.
"She's talking straight to our souls," Ann said.
Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see what Ann saw.
Ann's Eye
