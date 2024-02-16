Spring is coming, and it's time to wake up the spirit: A midwinter celebration

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Ann Paul feels like she's going through a transition herself these days.

She remembers celebrating midwinter with her mother when she was younger. Now that she's a grandmother and becoming a clan mother herself, Ann was reflecting on the next phase of her life during a midwinter celebration hosted at St. Thomas University in Fredericton.

"You've got to start waking up your spirit, waking up yourself, because there's work to be done and it's coming," she said.

WATCH | See what a midwinter celebration looks like up close: Ann's Eye: Inside an Indigenous midwinter celebration Duration 4:26 After a period of rest, it's time to start thinking of the future. Indigenous folks gathered at St. Thomas University in February for an annual midwinter celebration of dancing, giving thanks to the Creator, sharing stories and planning for the next seven generations.

During one of the weekend's talking circles, people shared what the midwinter celebration means to them. Some were excited about the chance to be together and celebrate, Ann said, while for others it was more of a spiritual experience.

"A lot of people said it's an awakening," Ann Paul said. "Coming out of the dark and going into the light."

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see what happens during a midwinter celebration.

Sharing and talking circles were a key part of the mid-winter celebrations. Life slows down in the winter, Ann Paul said. ‘People have time to reflect on a lot of things that happen in their lives. That’s when you can share stories.’ (Ann Paul/CBC)

Passing on the talking stick for the next speaker. (Ann Paul/CBC)

A linguist from Maine shares with the circle. (Ann Paul/CBC)

This table was covered in different sacred medicines for people to take home. (Ann Paul/CBC)

A scene from a second sunrise ceremony. Ann Paul, who put some tobacco in the sacred fire herself, said it's a great way to start the day. 'You get energized from the people. You give thanks for your day, give thanks for everything Creator has given you.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann Paul took this photo from outside the room where people were gathering for a pipe ceremony and wampum ceremony — off limits for Ann's Eye. 'There are still some things that are ours,' Ann said. 'Even though I share quite a bit with everybody, there are still some things I’m not going to tell you. But they're absolutely amazing.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

During a giveaway, this young girl picked out a little Wolastoqey flag. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The weekend celebration featured a performance from Indigenous band the Hello Crows. (Ann Paul/CBC)

There's lots of room for joy and laughter at a midwinter celebration. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Tuma Young, a lawyer who grew up in Malagawatch and Eskasoni, gave a presentation about being two-spirit. (Ann Paul/CBC)

(CBC News Graphics)

Ann's Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.