Spring is coming, and it's time to wake up the spirit: A midwinter celebration

Ann Paul feels like she's going through a transition herself these days.
She remembers celebrating midwinter with her mother when she was younger. Now that she's a grandmother and becoming a clan mother herself, Ann was reflecting on the next phase of her life during a midwinter celebration hosted at St. Thomas University in Fredericton.
"You've got to start waking up your spirit, waking up yourself, because there's work to be done and it's coming," she said.
After a period of rest, it's time to start thinking of the future. Indigenous folks gathered at St. Thomas University in February for an annual midwinter celebration of dancing, giving thanks to the Creator, sharing stories and planning for the next seven generations.
During one of the weekend's talking circles, people shared what the midwinter celebration means to them. Some were excited about the chance to be together and celebrate, Ann said, while for others it was more of a spiritual experience.
"A lot of people said it's an awakening," Ann Paul said. "Coming out of the dark and going into the light."
