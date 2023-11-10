Sitansisk First Nation remembers Indigenous veterans

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Thousands of Indigenous people fought for Canada in the First and Second World Wars.

Every year on Nov. 8, communities across the country honour those soldiers.

Ann Paul took her camera to the Sitansisk First Nation ceremony. Watch the video and scroll through the photos to see what she observed.

Drumming, dancing and tobacco: Sitansisk held its Indigenous Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 8.

A young girl recited the poem In Flanders Fields, speaking in both the Wolastoqey and English languages. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Veterans Affairs Canada estimates that by the end of the Second World War, more than 3,000 members of First Nations, as well as an unknown number of Métis, Inuit and other Indigenous recruits, had served. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Sitansisk Chief Allan Polchies spoke with New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy at the event. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Police, military and government representatives attended the ceremony. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The Muskrat Singers sang and drummed for the ceremony. (Ann Paul/CBC)

This monument lists names of Indigenous veterans. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Abigail Brooks danced in honour of the veterans. 'They can’t dance anymore, so we honour them and dance for them,' Ann Paul said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Elder Maggie Paul was in attendance for Indigenous Veterans Day. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Students from Chief Harold Sappier Memorial Elementary School attended the event, performing a water ceremony over the ground where the wreaths would be placed. (Ann Paul/CBC)

