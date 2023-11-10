New Brunswick·Ann's Eye
Sitansisk First Nation remembers Indigenous veterans
Every year on Nov. 8, Indigenous communities across the country honour First Nations soldiers who have served in wartime.
Indigenous Veterans Day ceremony featured blend of cultural traditions
CBC News ·
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Wolastoqey content creator.
Thousands of Indigenous people fought for Canada in the First and Second World Wars.
Ann Paul took her camera to the Sitansisk First Nation ceremony. Watch the video and scroll through the photos to see what she observed.
WATCH | How an Indigenous community remembers its veterans: Featured VideoDrumming, dancing and tobacco: Sitansisk held its Indigenous Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 8.
