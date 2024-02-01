Images from a Grandmother Moon ceremony

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Beneath a full moon with firelight dancing over their faces, Wolastoqey Grand Chief Ron Tremblay led men and women through a Grandmother Moon ceremony.

Wolastoqey content creator Ann Paul joined the ceremony at the Women's Resiliency Lodge in Gagetown, singing song after song for Grandmother Moon.

WATCH | Why Grandmother Moon ceremony is for everyone: Ann’s Eye: Grandmother Moon and the power of femininity Duration 3:14 Wolastoqey Grand Chief Ron Tremblay led a Grandmother Moon ceremony at the Women’s Resiliency Lodge in Gagetown in January, inviting both men and women. Sitting down with Wolastoqey content creator Ann Paul, Tremblay explained why it’s important for everyone to honour Grandmother Moon.

"Normally we don't carry on with so many songs, but everyone was having such good energy that the songs kept coming," she said.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to learn more about what it means to honour Grandmother Moon.

Some people put out water during a full moon, Ann Paul said, then drink it to gain strength from Grandmother Moon. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann Paul said Grandmother Moon, who pulls and releases the ocean tides, gives people strength. (Ann Paul/CBC)

'The ancestors wanted to hear the music, wanted to hear the songs,' Ann Paul said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

'The women are strong, they know their place. It’s us who’ve kind of been wandering, and we need to get back on the path,' Chief Ron Tremblay said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

'As men, we need to recognize the power of the Grandmother and Mother Earth and all that’s feminine,' Chief Ron Tremblay said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann's Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.