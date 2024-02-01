Images from a Grandmother Moon ceremony

Beneath a full moon with firelight dancing over their faces, Wolastoqey Grand Chief Ron Tremblay led men and women through a Grandmother Moon ceremony.
Wolastoqey content creator Ann Paul joined the ceremony at the Women's Resiliency Lodge in Gagetown, singing song after song for Grandmother Moon.
WATCH | Why Grandmother Moon ceremony is for everyone:
Wolastoqey Grand Chief Ron Tremblay led a Grandmother Moon ceremony at the Women’s Resiliency Lodge in Gagetown in January, inviting both men and women. Sitting down with Wolastoqey content creator Ann Paul, Tremblay explained why it’s important for everyone to honour Grandmother Moon.
"Normally we don't carry on with so many songs, but everyone was having such good energy that the songs kept coming," she said.
Ann's Eye
Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.