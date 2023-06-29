'Our children won't call it the St. John River': An Indigenous family trip to the Wolastoq

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Ann Paul was thinking about her ancestors as she photographed her children and grandchildren walking along the Wolastoq.

"I thought about our ancestors, all of our ancestors that knew she was the Wolastoq," she said.

Then Paul thought about her own family, including her two-year-old grandson who calls the river the Wolastoq when her family drives over it.

"He doesn't know it as anything else, which is so beautiful. He says it as a matter-of-fact. That's what it is, and that's who she is."

Ann Paul's daughter Autumn agreed, speaking about her family. "Our children won't call it the St. John River," she said.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see multiple generations of one family talk about the meaning of the Wolastoq.

WATCH | See an Indigenous child call the Wolastoq by her name: Ann’s Eye: A family trip to the Wolastoq Duration 2:02 Four generations of a Wabanaki family visit the Wolastoq

Ann Paul’s daughter, Autumn Jackart, and grand-children in the Wolastoq. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Elder Maggie Paul and Alma Brooks sit by the Wolastoq, where their great-grandchildren play. 'We are going to carry on her name to the future generations, that her name is the Wolastoq,' Ann Paul said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Autumn Acquin-Harris and her daughter walk along the river. 'The Wolastoq is the heart of our community. It’s the blood of our veins. It’s who we are,' Ann Paul said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Ann's Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.