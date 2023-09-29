Join an elder and her granddaughter as they spend a day braiding sweetgrass

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

In Ann Paul's family, the sweetgrass song is blood memory.

Ann remembers the song from her own grandmother Annie's kitchen, where her uncle made a chair especially for braiding.

"When she was braiding it, it would make music. It was a sweetgrass song," Paul said.

WATCH | See how strands of sweetgrass become a braid: Ann's Eye: How braiding sweetgrass connects the generations Duration 1:50 Sweetgrass grows wild, and its uses are sacred. Watch Elder Maggie Paul and her granddaughter braid it.

Years later, Paul's own daughter was out picking sweetgrass. The people she was with asked her questions, and she realized she could answer them — she had all this knowledge of sweetgrass she didn't realize she possessed.

"Honey, you realize you come from a long line of sweetgrass women," Ann told her over the phone.

Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see some of the sweetgrass women in Ann's family spend a day braiding.

Ann Paul’s grandmother braided sweetgrass one strand at a time. ‘She would braid it for basket makers. She would do yards and yards of this just so that she could provide food for her family,’ Ann said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Sweetgrass grows wild, but it’s tradition is to never take more than you need, always leaving some for future generations. Before braiding the grass, you have to wet it so it’s supple enough to weave without breaking. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Autumn is training to become a doula. These sweetgrass brooms, used in doula bundles, are used to fan newborn babies as they come into the world. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The very act of braiding sweetgrass can bring people together. One person holds the grass from one end, while the other person braids. Larger chunks of sweetgrass can be used for smudging. ‘To purify our minds, purify our eyes so we see good things and say good things,’ said Ann. (Ann Paul/CBC)

