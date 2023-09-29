Join an elder and her granddaughter as they spend a day braiding sweetgrass
Ann Paul’s family has been braiding sweetgrass for generations
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
In Ann Paul's family, the sweetgrass song is blood memory.
Ann remembers the song from her own grandmother Annie's kitchen, where her uncle made a chair especially for braiding.
"When she was braiding it, it would make music. It was a sweetgrass song," Paul said.
Years later, Paul's own daughter was out picking sweetgrass. The people she was with asked her questions, and she realized she could answer them — she had all this knowledge of sweetgrass she didn't realize she possessed.
"Honey, you realize you come from a long line of sweetgrass women," Ann told her over the phone.
Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see some of the sweetgrass women in Ann's family spend a day braiding.
