Woodstock man who left dog to starve to death sentenced to 1 year in jail

A 27-year-old man who left his dog to starve to death in a rented home he abandoned in the Woodstock area four years ago was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail — double the sentence recommended by the Crown.

Kyle Springer, who previously pleaded guilty to the criminal charge of cruelty to animals, was also sentenced to one year of supervised probation and banned from owning any animals for three years following his release.

More than 50 protesters packed the Carleton County courtroom to demand justice for Diesel, the two-year-old shepherd mix Springer left locked in the house for two months before his body was discovered.

Judge Julian Dickson described the case as "troubling and disturbing," noting the apparent lack of any motive.

"The reason for the crime was never explained, presumably because it is inexplicable."

Diesel faced "horrendous suffering," said Dickson, as Springer looked on from the prisoner's box, showing no emotion.

The dog's death was "slow and drawn out" and "must have been extremely painful," the judge said.

In a victim impact statement read aloud by the judge, SPCA officer James Perish called the dog's death "gruesome" and said it has had a "lasting impact" on him.

Dickson said the five- or six-month sentence previously recommended by the Crown was "grossly inadequate."

"Mr. Springer does claim to be remorseful, although I have my doubts how genuine that was," he said.

Diesel had only two bits of plastic in his stomach when he was found dead, a necropsy found. (Submitted by Advocates for Animals)

As part of his probation order, Springer must attend any assessment or program deemed appropriate by his probation officer, including any mental health clinic or treatment.

RCMP were called to Springer's house after the landlord found Diesel dead in the fetal position near a window on Jan. 15, 2015, two months after Springer had left.

The dog's ribs were protruding and his eyes were sunken in. The cause of death was "emaciation and dehydration," a necropsy found.

According to the statement of facts, Diesel had torn open everything in search of food and water, including bags of sugar, pillows and garbage bags.

Scratch marks everywhere

His stomach was empty, with the exception of a couple of fragments of plastic, the courtroom heard.

The home appeared covered with scratch marks and the living room, kitchen and bedroom floors were covered with the dog's urine and feces.

Crown prosecutor Nathalie Lajoie had recommended a jail sentence of five to six months, along with a year of supervised probation and a 10-year ban from owning any animals.

Defence lawyer Peter Hyslop had requested a 90-day sentence, to be served intermittently. He argued it was Springer's first offence, and the fact he pleaded guilty should be considered a mitigating factor.

Springer has been in custody since April 9. He was scheduled to be sentenced at that time, but the judge said he needed more time to review the evidence and victim impact statements.

Arrested during visit to province

An arrest warrant for Springer had been issued in June 2015, but he wasn't arrested until 2018.

According to western New Brunswick Crime Stoppers, he had moved to Alberta but was arrested after an anonymous tip when he returned to Carleton County for the holidays.

RCMP approached Springer in the parking lot of a Foodland grocery store in Florenceville-Bristol because he and his vehicle matched the descriptions provided.

When police asked if he was Kyle Springer, he initially said no but later admitted his identity. He was released on an undertaking and appeared in court on Jan. 8, 2019, when he pleaded guilty.