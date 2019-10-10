Anglophone South rejects 2nd budget to challenge EA funding shortfall

The Anglophone South School District has rejected its 2019-2020 operating budget for the second time this fall.

The 10-1 vote was made at Wednesday night's district education council meeting.

The council, which represents schools in the greater Saint John area, is protesting a lack of funding for educational assistants (EAs) inside the classroom.

Rob Fowler, chair of the district education council, says money from the province fell $1.9 million short of what was required to hire 60 educational assistants needed in recent years. As a result, they have to take money from other areas of the budget.

Council members say Education Minister Dominic Cardy is refusing to meet with them to discuss the issue until the budget is passed.

How to improve the system

"We're not asking for a whole whack of new money. We're asking for a look at how we can improve this," said Fowler.

"Basically the minister's stance has been he can't talk to us until after we passed a budget. We're a bit of a stalemate right now."

In a letter written to Fowler on Sept. 25, Cardy says council must pass a budget by Oct. 11.

But Fowler says that won't happen because their next meeting isn't until November.

"I am aware of the classroom composition challenges in today's schools," Cardy said in the letter.

"It is for this reason that the current and previous governments have provided significant additional teacher and education assistant positions and funding."

Who decides where the money goes?

The province provides the district education council with a global budget, and it's up to the council to decide how to allocate each dollar, Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Elliott told CBC News last month.

But council members say the total isn't enough to cover all the district's needs, plus the 60 additional EAs.

In a previous interview with CBC News, Cardy said classrooms shouldn't be dependent on EAs. Instead, he wants to better understand why educational assistants are needed in the classroom and work on diminishing the need for them.

Fowler said EAs allow for a more inclusive system. They help students with disabilities and behavioural problems to attend regular classes.

There are currently 770 EAs in the Anglophone South School District.

Anglophone East looks for more EAs

Meanwhile, the district education council that oversees schools in the Anglophone East School District, also rejected its budget for the second time this year over an EA funding shortfall.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy has said he wants to better understand why educational assistants are needed in the classroom and work on diminishing the need for them. (Gilles Landry/Radio-Canada)

The budget for EAs that would help students with special needs at schools in the southeastern part of the province is $2 million short.

But Fowler said schools and services in the Anglophone South School District will not be affected by this demonstration because the province has already allocated the lump sum for this school year.

"We just want to be more involved earlier in the process for next year," he said.