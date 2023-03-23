Budget hike welcome, but may not be enough: anglophone teachers' association

The New Brunswick Teachers' Association has some praise for the new provincial budget, but also some reservations.

It's encouraging to see money earmarked to address population growth, as well as "a significant amount" for inclusive education, but it's not clear there's enough to address the existing labour shortage, said Connie Keating, NBTA president.

"We'll need to see what those details look like."

The Higgs government has highlighted $96.4 million for the public school system in the year ahead, including:

$33.3 million for more classroom teachers, facility requirements, and an increase in instructional materials.

$2.4 million in supports for early intervention for children with autism spectrum disorder.

$30.8 million to fund improvements to New Brunswick's inclusive education system.

$8.7 million in supports for improved literacy and numeracy.

$4.4 million to support language acquisition of newcomer students.

$2 million for healthy food access in schools without an existing program.

$14.8 million to address cost pressures associated with energy, transportation and contracted services.

"The numbers are very encouraging, but until we actually know where the money is going to be spent specifically, it is hard to say," said Keating.

Teachers have a few questions for the government, she said, such as how much of the highlighted spending is "truly new money."

"We know from past experience that sometimes money is re-profiled."

Certain programs may be discontinued, she said, or "efficiencies" may be sought in other areas.

Inflation concerns

According to the main estimates, the education department spent close to $1.6 billion last year. This year it's estimating an extra $124 million in expenses — or 7.7 per cent — for a total of just over $1.7 billion.

Keating wonders how much of the additional funding will be eaten up by inflation.

"Heat, lights, gas for buses, food costs — all of those things have significantly increased," she said.

She also wants to know how much will be needed to address higher enrolment.

"We had approximately 4,200 new students in our system, and there's an anticipation of 2,200 more."

Her understanding is that the budget has additional funds to deal with increased enrolment and to improve inclusive education, but she's not confident there is enough to address the current shortage of teachers and supply teachers.

"The ability to actually add more qualified teachers to the system is very questionable right now," she said.

"We absolutely need a really solid retention and recruitment strategy that would have working conditions reasonable for teachers so they want to stay in this province."

There are probably two to five unfilled absences every day in every school, said Keating, giving the example of a post she saw Wednesday by a principal who said his school had eight teachers absent and he was able to get coverage for six.

"Principals are spending way too much time trying to figure out who is going to be covering classes than being the educational leaders that they aspire to be," she said.

Teachers, likewise, should not have to use their preparation time to cover for colleagues on a daily basis, she said, because that time is for lesson planning and collaboration to address student needs.

And students shouldn't be losing services on a daily basis, she added.

"We need to ensure that our guidance counsellors and our resource teachers are providing the services and supports that they've been hired to do.

"The money is in the budget to improve inclusive education services. But right now our key people are being pulled out to cover for unfilled absences."

Keating said teachers have been told they'll be given a say in how the money is spent.

"We look forward to those opportunities," she said.

She's expecting to meet with the education minister next week.