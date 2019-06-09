Anglophone North school district holds first middle school track and field meets

The Anglophone North school district has held it's first track and field events for middle schools.

Two meets, one held on May 29 in Miramichi and another on June 5 in Campbellton, allowed middle school track and field athletes to compete against other schools for the first time in the district's history.

"These were the first two middle school meets that our district has run " said Jim Watters, physical education lead for the district.

Watters said involvement and preparation varied by school, with some forming teams and practising after school and others incorporating preparation for the meets into physical education classes or training sessions during the noon hour.

"It's different from school to school how much emphasis they put on it," he said.

Gap in the system

The district brought back elementary track and field meets last year after a hiatus, but Watters said there was nothing in between Grade 5 and high school for students to compete.

"It's kind of been maybe a little bit of a void in our system where we've haven't had schools with track and field teams."

Jim Watters, physical education lead for the district, said the diversity of activities in track and field gives students the opportunity to try new things. (Submitted by Anglophone North School District)

Watters said district superintendent Mark Donovan was one of the driving forces for offering something for middle school students.

"It's like anything else, when you get to kind of have a goal then people get motivated and start working with kids in their own buildings and to get ready for an event."

Events a success despite a little rain

More than 300 students from 15 schools in the Miramichi-Rexton area participated in the meet at the James M. Hill track, and about 120 participated from the four middle schools in the Bathurst-Campbellton area.

Watters said even a little rain on the Campbellton meet couldn't dampen the enthusiasm of participating students.

He hopes offering the competition will grow the programs at schools across the district and help students prepare for high school athletics.

Some rain during the Campbellton meet didn't dampen the enthusiasm. (Submitted by Anglophone North School District)

"[It] means that they have a little bit of experience or maybe they have a little more confidence to get out there and try out events and stuff because they've done them in middle school."

The goal for next year is to grow the events to have even more students participating, he said.

""It was great just to be able to offer those meets just so that they could you know train and get ready and and have a day that was for them."