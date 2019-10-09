Shooting outside Dieppe nightclub sends 2 men to hospital

Two men were shot outside a nightclub in Dieppe early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. in a parking lot outside Angie's Show Palace on Champlain Street, Sgt. Mathieu Roy of the Codiac Regional RCMP said.

The two men who suffered gunshot wounds are being treated in hospital.

They are 32 and 25 years old, Roy said.

Un chien policier et son maître à l’œuvre près du club de divertissement Angie’s à Dieppe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/icinb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#icinb</a> <a href="https://t.co/6OJXtAsjPA">pic.twitter.com/6OJXtAsjPA</a> —@mbrideau_rc

The shooter left the scene after the shots were fired not long after the club's closing time.

Roy said police don't believe the shooting was "a random act."

They set up a barrier around Angie's Show Palace, and a police dog was present.

The nightclub was cordoned off by police, but the yellow tape has since been removed. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

Patches of blood could be seen smeared on the ground just outside the building.

Ashley Short, who lives next door to Angie's, said she had never heard a gunshot before, and she thought a vehicle had crashed into something.

Once she realized the sounds she heard were gunshots, she was in shock.

Officers carry a gun in a plastic bag outside the Dieppe nightclub. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"When I realized what it was I was scared because obviously, I've got kids in the home with me," she said.

"I didn't know what to think, really. I was frightened."

Ashley Short moved in next door to Angie's Show Palace at the end of September. Shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, she heard gunshots outside the nightclub. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

Short just moved to the area at the end of September.

"I hope they find out whoever did this," she said.