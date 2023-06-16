Fredericton woman who murdered Clark Greene not eligible for parole for 13 years

A woman convicted of murdering a man at a Fredericton park three years ago has been sentenced to a parole ineligibility period of 13 years.

Since 24-year-old Angela April Walsh has been in custody for the murder of Clark Ernest Greene since May 2020, she's already 10 years away from being able to apply for parole.

Court of King's Bench Justice Kathryn Gregory delivered her sentence against Walsh at the Burton courthouse on Friday for the April 2020 killing of Greene, whose stabbed and beaten body was found near the gazebo at Fredericton's Wilmot Park.

"It was an absolutely savage unleashing of violence on Mr. Greene without any explanation," said Gregory, in delivering her sentence.

Walsh was originally charged with first-degree murder, however her jury trial abruptly ended last December on the second day, after Crown and defence counsel agreed to let Walsh plead to the lesser charge.

Both charges carry a minimum sentence of life in prison, but second-degree murder carries parole eligibility of between 10 and 25 years, while first-degree murder prohibits parole for at least 25 years.