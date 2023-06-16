Content
New Brunswick

Fredericton woman who murdered Clark Greene not eligible for parole for 13 years

Court of King's Bench Justice Kathryn Gregory has ruled that Angela Walsh won't be eligible for parole for 13 years for the April 2020 murder of Clark Ernest Greene in Fredericton.

Angela Walsh pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, judge called Green's death 'savage'

Aidan Cox · CBC News ·
Angela April Walsh, 24, was sentenced to a parole ineligibility period of 13 years following her second-degree murder conviction for the killing of Clark Ernest Greene. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

A woman convicted of murdering a man at a Fredericton park three years ago has been sentenced to a parole ineligibility period of 13 years.

Since 24-year-old Angela April Walsh has been in custody for the murder of Clark Ernest Greene since May 2020, she's already 10 years away from being able to apply for parole.

Court of King's Bench Justice Kathryn Gregory delivered her sentence against Walsh at the Burton courthouse on Friday for the April 2020 killing of Greene, whose stabbed and beaten body was found near the gazebo at Fredericton's Wilmot Park.

"It was an absolutely savage unleashing of violence on Mr. Greene without any explanation," said Gregory, in delivering her sentence.

Walsh was originally charged with first-degree murder, however her jury trial abruptly ended last December on the second day, after Crown and defence counsel agreed to let Walsh plead to the lesser charge.

Both charges carry a minimum sentence of life in prison, but second-degree murder carries parole eligibility of between 10 and 25 years, while first-degree murder prohibits parole for at least 25 years.

