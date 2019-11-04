Moncton driver in fatal crash found permanently unfit to stand trial

Andrew Zirpolo, 25, will no longer have to appear before a review board to determine if he continues to be unfit to stand trial after a Moncton judge granted a stay of proceedings in his case Monday.

Zirpolo was found unfit to stand trial because of a brain injury he suffered during a collision that killed his childhood friend Ben Williams in 2015.

Zirpolo was 21 when the car he was driving collided with a construction vehicle on Route 114 near Fundy National Park. He was charged with impaired driving causing death.

In court to ask for a stay, Crown prosecutor Rémi Allard said that Zirpolo fell into a coma because of his injuries.

Ben Williams, 20, was killed in a car crash near Fundy National Park on May 21, 2015. (Submitted)

Once he regained consciousness, Zirpolo began treatment but was deemed unfit for trial because, according to his doctors, he couldn't understand the charges laid against him.

Allard told the court that five reports have been written by two different doctors looking at Zirpolo's mental abilities, with the "quite voluminous" psychological report supporting the assertion that Zirpolo "remains unfit and is likely to remain unfit," according to Allard.

Judge Duffie agreed that Zirpolo had a strong case.

Williams died in the passenger seat of this Honda Civic in 2015. (Submitted by Sue Williams)

"It's been beefed up and confirmed again," Duffie said.

"It's very clear, very, very clear that the accused remains unfit to stand trial and is unlikely to become fit."

Duffie added that Zirpolo was not considered a danger to the public and granted him a stay of proceedings, meaning Zirpolo won't have to continue to appear before a review board.

Ben Williams's family continues to doubt Zirpolo's lack of mental abilities. On the phone from Moorefield, Ont., Ben's father, Danny Williams, said, "as far as it goes, we don't have a clue what to do."

He said Ben's grandmother had planned to attend court for the hearing, but the family was given the wrong time by victim services.