Will better planning allow new schools to remain in residential neighbourhoods?

Andrew Wilson has given a lot of thought to how education is delivered in New Brunswick. He hopes changes to how sites for new schools are chosen will give communities more say in where they are built and what they look like.

Wilson is a parent, a Mount Allison University professor and chair of the community group Sackville 2020. Formed in 2015, its members have been taking a closer look at the best way to educate public school students in the small university town.

Like many communities in New Brunswick, Sackville has aging schools and expects a new Kindergarten to Grade 8 school to be built in the coming years.

Wilson believes new schools could stray from the traditional designs the province builds which require lots larger than 20 acres.

"We don't need these big industrial buildings helicoptered into a community," he said. "That doesn't tailor a school to the character of a community and doesn't end up … integrating that culture into the learning."

Andrew Wilson, chair of Sackville 2020, hopes provincial policies and processes will change to allow new schools to be uniquely integrated into communities. (Submitted by Andrew Wilson)

Wilson says members of Sackville 2020 proposed a "boundary-crossing approach," where sports fields and other spaces are shared between schools and community groups.

"We were always trying to spark conversation and invite people to participate," he said of the group's engagement with the community.

Sackville 2020 would like to see new schools in the centre of the community, rather than on the outskirts of town.

"For example, K to [Grade] 3 might be in a house that's converted into a school building. We might have a high school that is part of a community centre that has a big working kitchen … that brings the community into the school," Wilson said.

Wilson hopes changes to policies and processes will offer a path to try something different in New Brunswick when it comes to education.

Changes coming

Under local governance reform, as of Jan. 1, 2023, provincial departments will be required to consider local land-use plans and zoning before undertaking developments, including new schools.

Andrew Smith, president of the New Brunswick Association of Planners, hopes that longer term planning, and better cooperation between the province and municipalities, will lead to better options when it comes to choosing new school sites. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Andrew Smith, president of the New Brunswick Association of Planners, believes that has already led to improved communication between municipal planners and provincial government officials.

"Many of our members in various jurisdictions are reporting that there is some increased co-operation between provincial departments and districts, particularly on the long-range side," he said.

In addition, a new government process called SDIP, which stands for Stable Departmental Infrastructure Priority list, means officials are now planning five years or more into the future when it comes to acquiring land in areas where new schools are expected to be built.

In the past, the Department of Education was looking at a one-to-two-year timeframe.

Moncton Coun. Charles Leger believes that kind of long-term planning could have made a difference to where a new school in his ward is being built.

Moncton Coun. Charles Leger hopes that communities will have more input into where schools are built, particularly when it comes to replacing aging schools which 'anchor' neighbourhoods. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Many residents wanted a new school, which will replace Bessborough and Hillcrest schools, to be rebuilt on the Bessborough site, which is within a residential neighbourhood.

Instead, Leger said the city was "informed" of the decision by the education minister that it would instead be built next to Bernice MacNaughton HIgh School, on the outskirts of the ward.

He points out that a building adjacent to Bessborough School, which used to belong to the federal government, could have been acquired by the province had it been planning ahead. It "could have been that extra piece that was needed" to rebuild on the same site.

"Those are missed opportunities," Leger said. "So I think there's an opportunity now. There's a long list of schools that need to be rebuilt and, for us in the municipality, what's really important is the anchoring of those schools in our neighbourhoods."

A rendering of the planned Kindergarten to Grade 8 school beside Bernice MacNaughton High School in Moncton's west end. (Government of New Brunswick)

Leger doesn't want to see any other neighbourhood schools lost to large lots on the outskirts of communities.

"In the future, what can we do to to make sure that the anchors in our neighborhood remain in the neighborhood, that we make that effort," he said.

Asked about the importance of community engagement, Smith points to Nova Scotia's process as one that prioritizes rebuilding schools on the same site. When that's not possible, communities are asked for input on alternate locations.

The new "simplified process" in Nova Scotia, announced in 2019, stipulates that "in the case of a replacement school, the existing school site will be considered first, before looking for a new site," according to the Government of Nova Scotia.

Smith hopes that longer term planning, and better cooperation between the province and municipalities, will lead to better options when it comes to choosing new school sites.