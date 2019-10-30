Attorney general apologizes for act of apparent 'political interference'

New Brunswick's attorney general has apologized for the apparent use of her office's power to sway the Anglophone South district education council.

Andrea Anderson-Mason, who is also the justice minister, sent a letter to the council last September about transporting children from their schools to a certain daycare, something the council had said was impossible due to lack of funds.

The Progressive Conservative MLA told CBC News last week she was told the act was seen as "political interference" and shouldn't engage in that discussion.

It's part of the reason behind her recent Facebook post on her official MLA page criticizing the district education council model. In it, she said the province is considering dismantling the elected councils to have more "local control, not top down control."

Both the council chair and the Opposition Liberals say using the might of the attorney general's office — the letter carried the office's letterhead — was inappropriate.

Rob Fowler, chair of the Anglophone South council, said MLAs can act as advocates for the community but as an attorney general, "she doesn't have a say in how we do things."

Liberal MLA Rob McKee said it was an "abuse of office."

"The minister needs to acknowledge this behavior is inappropriate and wrong and apologize," McKee said in a statement Tuesday. "If not, then the premier needs to consider replacing her."

Apology statement

In statement sent Tuesday evening, Anderson-Mason said the correspondence sent from her office was made "in error."

"This was a mistake I made three weeks into my new position and all subsequent correspondence prior to and since has been done through the appropriate channels," the Fundy-The Isles-Saint John West MLA said.

"My correspondence was never intended to carry the weight of my Ministerial position.

"I acknowledge, and apologize for this mistake, and I remain committed to serving my riding while upholding the role of Justice Minister and Attorney General in a professional manner."

'Disturbing comment'

Anderson-Mason also raised eyebrows with her choice of words in the critical Facebook post.

Fowler said Anderson-Mason's social media post is "disturbing."

"If it's straight dismantling, there's nothing put in place, I would find that highly disturbing in the sense that we're removing any kind of local voice from education matters," he told CBC News on Friday.

The proposal to alter the council model is part of the new green paper on education reforms released by Education Minister Dominic Cardy earlier this month.

But there is no mention of specifically dismantling the four anglophone and three francophone district councils. Instead the 23-page discussion paper pitches "a review of the mandate and structure of the department, school districts and the DECs."

Anderson-Mason said she sees no difference between what the green paper had to say and what she describes as "dismantling."

A community-based alternative

The current district education councils are made up of elected officials who are voted in during municipal elections.

The councils are in charge of allocating the budget, commissioning studies and making recommendations to the province.

Cardy told CBC News on Monday he wants to look at different models, including a more community-based alternative to the councils.

No decisions have been made, but the education minister said his bias is toward "local control," where communities can have more control over what's happening in their schools.