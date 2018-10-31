Woodstock man admits to stabbing 17-year-old to death

Amon Kelleter has been convicted of second-degree murder in ithe death of 17-year-old Destiny Andersen.

The Woodstock-area man was initially charged with first-degree murder to which he pleaded not guilty. On Friday, at a makeshift courtroom at the Woodstock Baptist Church, Kelleter pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and was convicted.

The judge read out the agreed statement of facts outlining what took place on Sept. 11, 2018, the day Andersen was found dead at a house in Jacksonville, seven kilometres north of Woodstock.

The judge asked Kelleter if he understood what he was admitting to after each paragraph. The statement outlined the details of Kelleter deciding to stab and kill Andersen while she was at his house, cleaning up the blood, then calling police and reporting he was walking the dog when someone else killed her.

Amon Kelleter, 18, was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Kelleter was 18 when he was arrested after Andersen was found dead.

He is still in custody, where's been since the arrest, and is to appear at a sentencing hearing Sept. 3.

Andersen's mother, Katy Andersen, previously requested a publication ban be lifted to reveal her daughter's name because "I wanted her face to be out there, so they can realize what was taken from her family, her friends and this world."