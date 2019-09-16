Murder trial trial of Amon Kelleter in 17-year-old girl's death bumped back to Jan. 6

The trial of a Woodstock-area man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old girl last September has been pushed back a month to January.

Amon Kelleter, 19, of Jacksonville is accused of killing Destiny Andersen on Sept. 11, 2018.

Her body was found at a residence in Jacksonville, about seven kilometres north of Woodstock, when police responded to a call about an "unresponsive person."

Kelleter was originally scheduled to go on trial Dec. 9-20 in Court of Queen's Bench in Woodstock, but the date was changed during a pre-trial hearing Monday to Jan. 6-17, starting with jury selection.

There's a publication ban on the pre-trial hearing, but it's being held to determine the admissibility of certain evidence at the trial.

The court heard from five witnesses during the morning session.

Destiny Andersen, 17, of Knoxford, in rural western New Brunswick, was found dead at a residence in Jacksonville on Sept. 11, 2018. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Destiny's mother, Katy Andersen, clutched a photograph of her daughter throughout the proceedings. She was accompanied by about 20 friends and relatives.

Kelleter stared silently from the prisoner's box as the witnesses testified, his hands and feet in shackles.

He has been in custody since his arrest at the scene of Destiny's death. He was 18 years old at the time.

Destiny was a Grade 12 student from the rural community of Knoxford, about 37 kilometres north of Jacksonville.

Kelleter previously waived his right to a preliminary inquiry.

Justice Richard Petrie is presiding.

Crown prosecutors Brian Munn and Rebecca Butler are handling the trial.

Kelleter's defence lawyers are Edward Derrah and Angele Normand.