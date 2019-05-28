Teen accused of killing 17-year-old Destiny Andersen could stand trial in December

The 18-year-old charged with the first-degree murder of 17-year-old Destiny Andersen appeared in provincial court in Woodstock, N.B., Tuesday.

Amon Kelleter of Jacksonville was arrested at the scene of Andersen's death on Sept. 11, 2018 at a residence in Jacksonville, a community 7.1 kilometres outside of Woodstock.

Police responded to a call about an "unresponsive person" at the home late in the afternoon.

Amon Kelleter, 18, is charged with first-degree murder related to Andersen's death. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Kelleter's appearance in court Tuesday was for a pre-trial conference, a meeting meant to identify and curtail any issues between the judge, defence and the crown before the start of a trial.

Judge Richard Petrie placed a full publication ban on the proceedings.

'She loved life'

Katy Andersen, Destiny's mother, said her daughter's headstone was recently erected in Woodstock Rural Cemetery. The headstone bears a photo of Destiny and the words, "Live to your fullest" engraved in Destiny's handwriting.

Destiny had a chalkboard on the head of her bed with those words etched into it.

"That is Destiny," Andersen said. "She really did live every day. She loved life."

Andersen said preparing for the upcoming trial has been difficult.

Andersen's headstone was recently erected in Woodstock Rural Cemetery. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"She was supposed to be graduating this month, going to prom, doing all those things. So thinking about victim impact statements and trying to prepare for trial instead of preparing for her graduation has been tough."

The names of Destiny's family and friends are also listed on the headstone, including the name of her beloved childhood stuffed animal, Tigger.

The inscription on Andersen's headstone. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Andersen wants her daughter to be remembered for more than her death.

"Although it was cut short … I want people to know who she was and celebrate her life. She was truly the type of person to get the most out of life as she could every day."

Andersen said the community, family and friends are still mourning.

"She's still missed as much today as when it first happened."

Andersen said she expects the trial for her daughter's death to begin in December.