Destiny Andersen's mother tells court of moment she learned daughter had been slain

Katy Andersen couldn't remember her own address.

She was on the phone with a doctor who said her daughter, 17-year-old Destiny Andersen, had died.

"I just remember letting out a blood-curdling scream," Andersen told the Woodstock court Thursday. "I couldn't feel my legs or my feet, I kept falling as my knees kept buckling."

Destiny Andersen got her high school graduation pictures taken the same day she was stabbed to death in her boyfriend's house two years ago.

Amon Kelleter, her boyfriend's brother, is facing life in prison after admitting to killing Andersen at the Kelleter house in Jacksonville, seven kilometres north of Woodstock. He offered no clear motive when he pleaded guilty in June.

Katy Andersen, Destiny's mother, read a 30-minute victim impact statement Thursday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Thursday's sentencing hearing was to hear victim impact statements, and decide when Kelleter, 19, will be eligible for parole. The defence and Crown submitted a joint recommendation of parole eligibility after 15 years in prison.

Justice Richard Petrie said he will make that decision at 2:15 p.m.

Kelleter was initially charged with first-degree murder to which he pleaded not guilty.

The makeshift courtroom at the Woodstock Baptist Church was full. There were an additional eight people in an overflow area to maintain physical distancing. In that room, people cried as Katy Andersen read her 30-minute victim-impact statement.

Justice Petrie had seven impact statements submitted to him, which he said he read twice.

Some people were turned away from the overflow because there was no more room. Many people came to greet Katy Andersen in the parking lot at a break. Some people had "Destiny Andersen" stickers on their vehicles.

Katy Andersen said since her daughter's death she's had trouble sleeping, waking up in cold sweats and having panic attacks. She has trouble remembering that day in 2018 when she got the call from the hospital. She can also barely remember the funeral.

"Just hours ago she was bright, alive, smiling for pictures. Now she's gone? She's dead?" Katy Andersen said.

Destiny was loved and is still missed by her community, she said. She was a happy high schooler with her whole life ahead of her.

"I'll never see her on her wedding day, I'll never hold her babies," she said. "This was all stolen in an instant. ... She did nothing to deserve this."

Mentally ill but criminally responsible

In June, the court heard an agreed statement of facts outlining what took place on Sept. 11, 2018, the day Andersen was found dead.

Kelleter texted Andersen to come upstairs where he was waiting for her with a knife in his hand. He stabbed her multiple times, puncturing her heart and her spinal column, cleaned up the blood, then called the police and said he was walking the dog when someone else killed her.

No motive was determined for the killing, Crown prosecutor Brian Munn said, and this should act as an aggravating factor for deciding when he should be eligible for parole.

Amon Kelleter, 19, is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Andersen. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The court heard Kelleter was diagnosed with "moderate" autism and attention deficit disorder. His mother told his defence lawyer that he's 19 but he functions at the level of a 13-year-old. She said he spent a lot of time playing video games and was teased by his brother and peers for being "different."

The Crown prosecutor said a psychiatrist found he was fit to stand trial, and though criminal responsibility wasn't an issue in court, one doctor did find that his mental illness would not interfere with his criminal responsibility.

The court also heard he is a German citizen and could face deportation after his sentencing. He was eight years old when his family moved to Canada.

On Thursday, Kelleter wore the orange jumpsuit that he's always worn to his court appearances. He had two apologies prepared, one for the family and one for the court. He looked down for most of the proceedings, but looked at Katy Andersen and the judge when he read the letters.

"I am very sorry for what I did ... I regret what I did every day," he told the family. "I pray to God that one day you can forgive me."