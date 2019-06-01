Province renews AIM's operating permit for another 6 months

The province is again renewing approval for American Iron and Metal to continue operating on the Saint John waterfront for another six months.

The renewed approval is effective June 1 and will expire December 1.

In the latest renewal, AIM must shut down operations if an explosion exceeds a sound level of 104 decibels. Under the previous approval to operate, the company had to shut down operations when an explosion exceeded the 109-decibel level.

When an explosion exceeds the agreed upon decibel level, the company cannot restart its operations without first receiving approval from the government.

Residents in the west side waterfront area have complained about dust, noise and explosions over the past several years, leading the scrap metal recycling company to be placed on a 90-day probation last December.

Minister of Environment and Local Government Jeff Carr said he thinks there have been only a few minor explosions since the province's last renewal with the company on March 1. He said the fact that they were minor explosions is "encouraging."

"It shows that I think there have been improvements made," he said. "It shows that the company is taking us serious."

A news release from the Department of Environment and Local Government on Friday said AIM must "continue work on monitoring and mitigating issues of public concern including noise, dust, explosions and surface water runoff."