24-year-old man arrested in Moncton accused of child-luring, sexual assault

A New Hampshire man is facing charges related to child luring and sexual assault after being arrested at a Moncton hotel, where he was found with a youth.

On July 11, RCMP responded to a complaint of possible child-luring at a hotel on Mountain Road, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a youth under the age of 16. The man was arrested at the scene.

Police said investigators believe the man had been communicating with the child before coming to Canada.

The man appeared in Moncton provincial court on July 12 to face five charges: sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation, child luring, and making child pornography.

He is now in custody and is to return to court July 24 for a bail hearing.

Police are warning parents they should monitor their children's presence online.

"Parents are encouraged to talk to their children, and be aware of the sites they visit online," said Sylvette Hebert, a sergeant with Codiac Regional RCMP.

"There are many resources available to parents to help them have conversations with their children about staying safe online."

RCMP said there are a variety of sites where parents can find information, including Cybertip.ca, Protectkidsonline.ca and RCMP internet safety