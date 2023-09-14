AIM asks court to quash suspension of approval to operate Saint John scrapyard

American Iron & Metal wants a judge to quash the environment minister's suspension of the company's approval to operate a Saint John harbourfront scrapyard, alleging he acted "arbitrarily and unreasonably," exceeded his jurisdiction and breached his duty of procedural fairness.

The company has filed a notice of application with the Court of King's Bench in Saint John, seeking a judicial review of the decision, which followed a massive fire at the site Sept. 14.

The fire burned for two days and prompted a city-wide shelter-in-place order because of hazardous smoke.

On Sept. 19, New Brunswick Environment Minister Gary Crossman suspended AIM's approval because he was "of the opinion that there was an unauthorized release of contaminants in contravention of section 17" of the Clean Air Act.

In court documents filed this week, AIM says it's "prevented from operating its business at the facility in any fashion pending the Minister lifting the Suspension."

'Narrower scope' order sufficient

AIM argues that the fire, described in the documents as "The Incident," was "contained within 48 hours, the suspension did not identify the contaminant that was allegedly released or the conditions that had to be satisfied for the suspension to be lifted.

AIM contends it should have been given an opportunity to make submissions before the suspension, and that an order with a "narrower scope" would have been sufficient to satisfy the objectives of the act.

According to the documents, AIM sent a letter to the minister on Sept. 20 to ask what conditions would need to be met to get the suspension lifted.

"On Sept. 29, the minister sent an email to AIM in which he "approved AIM to complete certain assessment and remedial activities at the facility (the "Interim Approval.") However, the Interim Approval was rescinded without explanation later that day," the documents say.

Crossman relied "excessively upon the actions taken and the information gathered by the [provincial] Task Force and the Saint John Port Authority to the point of fettering his discretion," the company alleges.

AIM also claims Crossman "exceeded his jurisdiction and discretion under the act and/or acted unreasonably" by:

Imposing an unconditional order under the Clean Air Act.

"Arbitrarily and unreasonably" suspending the approval for an indefinite period.

Failing to explain why a full suspension was reasonable and/or necessary and failing to provide sufficient reasons for his decision.

It claims the minister breached his duty of procedural fairness by failing to provide specific reasons for the suspension or the conditions that had to be met for the suspension to be lifted, and "failing to follow precedent in which other industrial businesses were not suspended for breaches" of the act.

Wants to see evidence

AIM is seeking an order that the evidence the minister used to make his decision be produced.

It is also seeking costs and any further relief the court deems reasonable.

None of AIM's allegations have been tested in court. The Department of Environment has not yet filed a response and did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

"AIM has no comment at this time," Fredericton lawyer Romain Viel said in an email.

Operations remain suspended

Even if AIM succeeds in getting the suspension of Department of Environment suspension lifted, operations remain suspended after Public Safety Minister Kris Austin revoked its approval Dec. 29 under the province's Salvage Dealers Licensing Act.

On Wednesday, the province announced AIM can resume accepting material at its Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton sites after inspections determined they now comply with the national fire code.

But that relates to the company's east Saint John site, on Recycling Street, not the west side port location where the fire occurred.