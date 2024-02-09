American Iron & Metal pleads guilty in 2022 Saint John scrapyard death of Darrell Richards

American Iron and Metal has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a worker at its Saint John scrapyard in 2022, and to an unrelated safety charge stemming from an incident at the Point Lepreau nuclear plant in 2021.

The company was scheduled to go to trial on both charges in March, but during a pre-trial conference in Saint John Friday, Crown prosecutor Wes McIntosh advised provincial court Judge Claude Haché the parties had reached an agreement.

AIM was facing four charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in the death of Darrell Richards, 60.

Richards, a married father of three, died in hospital on July 1, 2022, after being injured at the west side scrapyard the day before while cutting into a calender roll with a circular saw.

Calender rolls are used in paper production, said McIntosh. They're constructed of a metal shaft covered with approximately 250,000 sheets of cotton down. The sheets are locked in place and under 2,600 tons of pressure. The rolls are 33 inches in diameter and weigh tens of thousands of pounds, he said.

When Richards cut into the calender roll to strip the material from the metal shaft, "approximately 37,050 pounds of material under at least 1,500 tons of pressure released with enough force to send pieces of material several feet in the air and disperse across the job site," said McIntosh.

The release caused a deep laceration to Richards' groin area, severing his femoral artery and causing severe blood loss.

Employees responded quickly and provided first aid and emergency crews arrived soon after, but Richards succumbed to his injuries at 2:05 a.m., said McIntosh, as several of the roughly 20 relatives and friends who filled the front rows of the courtroom cried quietly.

WATCH | 'Darrell should be here' Family wants AIM ‘held accountable’ Duration 0:46 American Iron and Metal has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of Darrell Richards at its Saint John scrapyard in 2022.

AIM changed its plea to guilty on one count — failing to take every reasonable precaution to ensure the health and safety of Richards by failing to provide him with information on the hazards of a calender roll.

The Crown plans to withdraw the other three charges, McIntosh said.

AIM also changed its plea to guilty of failing to keep unqualified employees from working closer than 3.6 metres to a powered utility line in Maces Bay on Dec. 3, 2021. An employee steered the boom, or extendable arm, of a truck carrying recyclable materials into high-voltage power lines.

No one was injured in that incident, but the vehicle burned to the ground and power was knocked out for about three hours, the court heard.

Bursary proposed instead of fine or jail time

Each charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000, up to six months in jail, or both.

But the Crown and defence lawyer Jessica Bungay jointly recommended "alternative sentencing" instead — the establishment of a bursary of $107,000 at the New Brunswick Community College in Richards' name.

The judge has reserved decision on sentencing until Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Richards' daughter-in-law Kelsey Bailey spoke to reporters on behalf of the family.

"We're very glad that today has come, that it is finally over, that AIM has taken accountability and that they did not make it go to trial," she said outside the courthouse.

"Of course nothing can bring Darrell back, but we are glad to have some type of closure and we're glad that he will be remembered with the scholarship, and that's important."

AIM vice-president for the Atlantic region Michael Cormier was present for the hearing, but declined to comment.

The New Brunswick government is currently inspecting AIM's scrapyards in Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton to see if they're now in compliance with the fire code.

They were among 10 sites issued compliance notices following inspections prompted by a massive fire at the Saint John scrapyard Sept. 14 that burned for two days and resulted in a city-wide shelter in place order because of hazardous smoke.

Operations in Saint John have been suspended since then and the provincial government subsequently revoked the company's licence for the Saint John scrapyard.