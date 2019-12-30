AIM neighbour says company offer to buy his house was 'bluster'





"I think it was all bluster, to tell you the truth," said Vern Lanteigne. "I took him at his word and you see where that got me — nowhere."



Lanteigne spoke up during an Oct. 16 public meeting hosted by the owner of the scrap metal recycler, claiming noise and dust from the site had cut the value of his home by more than half.



His west side apartment house overlooks AIM's waterfront operation about 150 metres away.



In a testy exchange with the 75-year-old billionaire, Lanteigne said the operation makes it impossible to sell his apartment house, which he believes to be worth $150,000.



Lanteigne was still speaking when Black suddenly interrupted with an offer.



A company representative then took Lanteigne's contact information.



Speaking to reporters after the October meeting, Black repeated his willingness to buy the house, saying he would get a proper evaluation on the property.



"Then I'll say, 'Here's what the real estate agent said it was worth. You want out, I'll get you out.'"



Lanteigne told CBC News he still wants out but has heard nothing from the company, despite trying repeatedly to reach someone from Black's office through a local consultant acting for AIM at the public meeting.



"You can't go by their word, you have to go by their actions," said a disappointed Lanteigne.



Attempts by CBC to reach Black on Monday were unsuccessful.



American Iron and Metal has sparked a lot of criticism from neighbours and others living along the city waterfront to the east and north of the company's operation.



There have been complaints about the dust, noisy explosions from the site, toxins in the runoff, and a metal taste in the air.



In November 2018, Environment Minister Jeff Carr ordered a brief shutdown of the AIM operation following a series of explosions at the site.



No one was hurt in the blasts.

The company's approval to operate was renewed by the Department of Environment this month.

It expires Aug. 31, 2020.