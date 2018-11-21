Environment minister threatens stop-work order for scrap recycler

New Brunswick Environment Minister Jeff Carr says he's prepared to slap a cease-work order on Saint John's American Iron and Metal if he has to.

There have been at least two explosions so far this week at the scrap recycling operation on the city's west side, and more than 40 blasts, large and small, over the past 18 months.

"I've got to tell you, I'm pretty concerned with what I see down at the port with AIM and the volume of incidents that have happened lately," Carr said Wednesday. "If this keeps elevating and continues, then I'm afraid I'm going to have to come in and take it to the next level."

Carr suggested some downtime for the plant might be required to assess the nature of the problem.

"We will look at the approval to operate and a cease-work order if we have to because it's getting to the point where there doesn't seem to be a resolution in sight."

The approval to operate is a permit issued by the Department of Environment and Local Government. If revoked the company would have to shut down.

AIM's permit comes with 53 conditions that give the province broad powers over the facility.

Meeting set for this week

Among them is condition 26: "If, in the opinion of the Minister, the environmental impact of the Facility is unacceptable, the Minister reserves the right to cancel the Approval and issue a new Approval with terms and conditions as deemed necessary."

Two other conditions, numbers 37 and 38, deal with steps to control the arrival and handling of potentially explosive components to limit or eliminate explosions.

Carr said he will ensure a representative of the Department of Environment and Local Government attends a meeting scheduled Friday between AIM owner Herb Black and officials from the city and Port of Saint John.

An American Iron and Metal communications consultant could not immediately be reached Wednesday.