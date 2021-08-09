Border town businesses welcome return of American visitors

The coffee was hot and at the ready at Something's Brewing Cafe in St. Stephen on Monday.

But rather than just serving the regular faces, about half of the people who stopped in that morning for their morning brew were Americans who'd just crossed the border from Calais, Maine, said Ada Dempsey, owner of the cafe on Milltown Boulevard.

"We're a little cafe right off the border, so for many of them, we were the first stop in Canada," she said.

"So it was super cool. They were very happy, and yes, it's been great, at least for our business."

Monday was the first time Americans were allowed to travel by land into Canada since the border crossings were closed last year at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To travel into Canada by land, Americans have to be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to entering, and must submit their travel information — including vaccination documents — using the ArriveCAN app or by registering online within 72 hours before their arrival.

They must also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

The allowance of Americans into Canada by land brought a steady lineup of cars crossing the bridge between St. Stephen and Calais, which are separated by the St. Croix River.

Dempsey said she met several Americans from Maine and Massachusetts who told her they were entering New Brunswick to visit friends and relatives, or just to vacation in the Maritimes.

Ada Dempsey, owner of Something's Brewing Cafe in St. Stephen, N.B., said about half of the customers she saw at the cafe on Monday were Americans who'd just crossed the border. (Facebook)

"We needed this — all of us. We're happy that they are able to come across the border," she said, noting the town's reliance on American visitors.

"We have our regulars and we're very happy and grateful to them, but again, being a border town, we do need the business from the States as well."

Jeff McShane, manager of Ganong Chocolatier Retail, just down the street, said the business didn't see any bump in customers on Monday, but he's confident things will pick up as more Americans travel into the province.

"Probably the first wave will be more people coming to see their families before it gets back to, you know, the regular tourist driving by," McShane said.

"So we're hoping, you know, we'll definitely see those folks streaming back into our retail store and through the chocolate museum as well, and, you know, increase some foot traffic for both locations."

In line for an hour and a half

Vito Lavopa and Cheryl Ziemba travelled into St. Stephen from Rockland County, N.Y. on Monday, on their way to Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton.

The couple said they waited in line in their car for about an hour and a half before being greeted by border guards, who verified their documents.

Vito Lavopa and Cheryl Ziemba travelled into St. Stephen from Rockland County, N.Y. on Monday on their way to Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"They're fabulous," said Cheryl, of the Canada Border Services Agency guards. "And the other side was helpful too to prepare us."

Ethan Minton travelled into the border town from Brunswick, Maine, with his daughter and wife on Monday.

He said it also took them about an hour and a half, and they were met with no hassle after presenting all the required documents needed to get through.

"You know, we had to upload our vaccinations, we had negative COVID tests and the usual — the passport — so it wasn't too bad,"