Ambulance flight delayed 20 minutes because of drone at Edmundston Airport
Drones can't be flown within 5.6 km of airports
The Edmundston Airport is raising the alarm about the impact careless drone operators can have on airport operations.
In a Facebook post, the airport said an ambulance flight was delayed because a drone was being flown too close to the plane.
"The pilot saw a drone about 50 metres from his left wing," said the post.
"The pilot quickly contacted the airport supervisor and the drone pilot was found minutes later."
The incident caused a 20 minute delay in the transfer of a patient.
Transport Canada mandates that drones cannot be flown within 5.6 kilometres of an airport without permission.
The Edmundston Airport said it would not comment further on the incident as it was being investigated by Transport Canada.
In an email to CBC News, Transport Canada said it was aware of the incident at the Edmundston Airport and was reviewing the complaint to "determine if an investigation is warranted and whether an offence has occurred."
