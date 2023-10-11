Ambulance N.B. restores medical dispatching for 12 fire departments

Ambulance New Brunswick has reversed course on a change that meant some southeast New Brunswick fire departments were no longer routinely dispatched to serious medical calls.

"We're very, very happy that the service is back," Memramcook Mayor Maxime Bourgeois said in an interview.

The change in January affected 12 fire departments, mainly in the Moncton region, that opted and trained to respond to medical calls involving life-threatening situations. Those dispatches ended initially without explanation in January.

Fire chiefs and community leaders said it was a dangerous change because of how long it can sometimes take for an ambulance in their communities.

Ambulance New Brunswick went back to the prior system Oct. 5 after lobbying from fire chiefs, community leaders and municipal groups.

Sean Hatchard, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, confirmed that the system had been restored after a review by the province and Ambulance New Brunswick. Hatchard directed questions to the ambulance service.

Christianna Williston, a spokesperson for the ambulance service, said no one was available for an interview about the reversal.

Bourgeois said the last few months were distressing for community members.

"Our residents were used to having the fire department dispatched and on site within five minutes of calling 911," Bourgeois said. "So then we were experiencing longer delays. We're talking about 20 to 40 minutes delays."

Bourgeois said there were a handful of instances where people called firefighters or the chief personally to ask for the department to respond.

Greg Partridge, Dorchester's fire chief, said the department's medical calls dropped about 90 per cent following the dispatch change in January. (Sara Boyce/Submitted)

Greg Partridge, the Dorchester fire chief, said he was pleased with the reversal.

"It was a long time coming, and it's something that should not have happened in the first place," Partridge said.

Earlier this year he described the end of medical dispatching as dangerous because of how long it can take for an ambulance to respond in rural areas such as his community near Sackville.

Robin True, Riverview's fire chief, also welcomed the reversal.

Under the restored system, the department is dispatched in situations considered life-threatening, such as loss of consciousness, cardiac arrest, or a person who isn't breathing.

When the change happened in January, the Riverview fire department asked to be sent to all medical calls. They didn't want to risk someone waiting too long for care that firefighters might be able to offer.

Robin True, fire chief of Riverview Fire Rescue, welcomed the reversal. (Shane Magee/CBC)

But it led to an increase of about 33 per cent in the department's overall calls. Many were more minor than they'd typically answer. But the reversal will see the department going back to answering more serious calls.

"It takes a little bit of the weight off of us operationally," True said.

The chiefs and mayor thanked the province and Ambulance New Brunswick for addressing their concerns.

True and Partridge say they hope other improvements can be made to speed up the dispatch system.