N.B. woman charged with child abduction after Tuesday's Amber Alert

A 33-year-old woman at the centre of an Amber Alert on Tuesday appeared in Miramichi court by video link on Wednesday to answer to a number of charges, including child abduction.

The woman, whose identity is protected in order to protect the identity of the child involved, is charged with abducting a child in contravention of a custody order, theft of a motor vehicle, and failing to comply with an appearance notice.

The Crown proceeded with indictable versions of the last two offences, which means she has to elect her mode of trial — either by judge alone or by judge and jury.

A bail hearing has been set for Thursday morning.

RCMP issued an Amber Alert ion Tuesday morning on behalf of the Miramichi Police Force.

At the time, police said a 33-year-old woman took her six-year-old son from a home in the Douglastown area of Miramichi between 2:30 and 6 a.m. She was reported to be driving a 2008 Nissan Xterra SUV.

Police said the woman may have been armed, and they expressed concerns for the boy's safety.

Later in the morning, police reported locating the abandoned Nissan near a snowmobile trail in the Whitney area.

By noon, an RCMP news release said the two were found in Whitney near the abandoned vehicle, about 21 kilometres from where they were last seen.

"Both individuals are safe," according to the release.