Bathurst crash victim remembered as someone who 'could light up a room'

Friends and family of a Bathurst woman who died in a three-vehicle crash on Friday are remembering her as a humble, bright light in the community.

Amanda Ngo, a 37-year-old nurse and spin instructor, leaves behind her partner and three children.

An obituary posted on Elhatton's Funeral Home's website describes Ngo as someone with a "heart of gold" who lived life to the fullest.

"From climbing to Mount Everest's base camp, to deep sea diving with stingrays in Hawaii, to riding camels through the Moroccan desert, Amanda never shied away from a challenge," said the obituary.

Ngo, on top of the pyramid, 'had a love for life that was infectious and had no limits.' (Submitted by Rachel Legacy)

Rachel Legacy, Ngo's friend and co-worker, said she was shocked when she heard about Ngo's death.

Legacy also works as a social worker at the Bathurst hospital emergency room.

She was getting prepared to do some trauma response with the family of an accident victim, when she discovered the victim was Ngo.

Ngo and Legacy competing in the Nepisiguit Challenge. (Submitted by Rachel Legacy)

Legacy said Ngo managed to live a full life but always remained humble.

"She did all these things …[and]... when you talk to her, she never would mention it. You'd never know how strong she was."

Competitive spirit

Ngo's obituary points to her competitiveness and ability to excel "at everything she put her mind to."

This is something that Legacy knows first hand.

Ngo is shown with other members of the Spin North Bathurst team. (Submitted by Rachel Legacy)

She served as Ngo's partner in the Nepisiguit Challenge, a grueling two-day event featuring hiking, canoeing and mountain biking.

This led to an odd situation for the ever-competitive Ngo and the generally non-competitive Legacy.

"That was like the cutest mix because she wanted to crush the competition and I was just like, 'Oh look a tree, it's so nice,'" said Legacy.

Extra 10 per cent

Legacy said Ngo was someone who "could light up a room in a matter of a few moments … or [get] you psyched to push yourself even harder."

She said she will remember Ngo as someone who always pushed people to take that extra step to achieve their goals.

"She would teach on Thursdays and she'd say, 'Today is 10 per cent Thursday,' meaning push yourself 10 per cent more than you did last Thursday and be proud," said Legacy.

"She would always have the special words to say to remind you how great you are."

In a post on Facebook, the New Brunswick Nurses Union honoured Ngo, who was one of the faces of their 2018 Nursing Matters campaign.

"She had a love for life that was infectious and had no limits," said the union.

"She cared deeply for everyone she met, and the nursing community had lost a valuable member much too soon."

Spin North Bathurst, where Ngo worked as an instructor, also mourned her loss.

"Yesterday we lost our hero," said Spin North Bathurst in a post on Facebook. "The one who encouraged, moved mountains and inspired us all."

No funeral service is planned. Visitation will be held Wednesday at Elhatton's Funeral Home.

An event honouring Ngo is also being held at Spin North Bathurst today beginning at 4 p.m.