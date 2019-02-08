Alzheimer Society seeks stories from dementia patients, caregivers

The Alzheimer Society is gathering information from New Brunswickers with dementia and their caregivers to inform a new provincial strategy and action plan.

"It's about getting the real, actual, day-to-day lived experience of dementia, so that we can look at what's working really well … and also what's not working well, and focusing on solutions," said Chandra MacBean, executive director of the Alzheimer Society of New Brunswick.

Five consultation sessions are planned:

Feb. 14 in Edmundston

Feb. 19 in Saint John

Feb. 28 in Miramichi

Mar. 5 in Moncton

Mar. 14 in Tracadie

All run from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The locations are not being released. MacBean urged anyone who would like to participate to phone the Alzheimer Society to register.

She said accommodations would also be made for people who are unable to attend but wish to share their stories.

These consultations will be a way to capture first-hand experiences, anonymously, said MacBean.

The society is already aware of some "themes," she said, which vary by region, diagnosis and age.

The Alzheimer's society wants to hear from New Brunswickers who are affected by dementia about programs and services that are working and those that are not. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"Generally, we hear a lot about people struggling to navigate the system — people who are diagnosed and then don't know where to turn, certainly people who struggle with the financial implications of living with dementia."

The government provides subsidies to people with dementia for in-home care, indexed to income.

But many people say access to that care is difficult, she said.

Some say the process for assessment is time-consuming and confusing.

And even after the subsidy, some can't afford the extra care they need.

"One size doesn't necessarily fit all," MacBean said.

Many more people are being diagnosed in their 50s, she said. They likely have a higher income than, say, a person diagnosed in their mid-70s.

They likely also have mortgage and car payments and may be supporting children in university.

Families can also face a severe financial burden if they have to support a loved one in a care facility while they continue to have the expenses of running their own home.

The Alzheimer Society says stigma still prevents many people from talking to their doctor when they develop symptoms of dementia, which might allow them to get early care to slow the progress of the disease. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

MacBean said there is still a stigma attached to dementia and Alzheimer's that prevents many people from getting the care they need.

It's common for the organization to hear about patients who had symptoms for six months to a year before they were persuaded to go to a doctor.

Then they struggle with telling friends and family about the diagnosis.

"Any disease that is as misunderstood as dementia is creates fear," said MacBean.

"We tell families there is hope and life after dementia. … The earlier you get the diagnosis the better. There are things you can do to slow the progression of the disease. There are things you want to plan for to help avoid crisis. There are things you can do to ease the journey."

MacBean also wants to hear about things that are working well. She said there are "some really great" services, programs and systems in New Brunswick.

"We want to make sure those aren't lost in this because we want to build on those. We want to … expand those to new communities if need be."

MacBean said a report will be prepared after the consultation sessions and submitted to the Department of Health by the end of March.