Man admitted to hospital in Moncton with stab wounds

A man was admitted to hospital with stab wounds in the lower back after an altercation Saturday night in Moncton, police say.

Codiac RCMP were called to 449 St. George Street at about 9:45 pm where an altercation involving two or three people was taking place, said Sgt. Dan Poirier.

The fight was over by the time police arrived. Poirier said police received another call shortly after that one man had been admitted to hospital with stab wounds in the lower back.

"We haven't been able to make an association yet between the two calls but we believe they're linked," said Poirier, who said police did not receive co-operation from the victim or witnesses.

The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening, said Poirier. He did not know what caused the altercation.