Alma residents asked to conserve water; boil water advisory still in place

With the reservoir low, residents in Alma, N.B., are being asked to conserve water.

This comes just days after the Municipality of Fundy Albert advised residents to boil their water.

Fundy Albert Mayor Robert Rochon said the issue isn't a lack of water as much as an aging system that can only fill the reservoir so fast.

He said the reservoir is fed by a well that can pump 50 gallons of water per minute, but the demand on the system exceeds that.

"The demand that's being placed on the system is outstripping the capacity," Rochon said. "The well itself, back in the day, was not designed for today's needs."

Tourism increases demand

The issue largely stems from the community's role as a tourist destination. It is located just outside Fundy National Park.

The system can handle the needs of the community's 282 permanent residents for much of the year. But issues arise during peak tourism months.

"Alma is a tourist community.… There are a number of new businesses that have been established in the community of Alma. There are also Airbnbs that are popping up everywhere," said Rochon.

"Those place a significant demand on a very small system.… We can't create additional water from the system that currently exists."

Rochon said the yearly battle with the water system has led to some resentment from residents toward tourists, but he said they understand the importance of the industry.

"By and large people realize that the reason, one of the reasons, why Alma has been so successful is because of its ability to attract tourists," said Rochon.

The mayor hopes the problems will end soon. He said the municipality has plans to drill additional wells and modernize the water system to be able to handle the tourist season.

But that solution is two years away. Rochon said he expects the call to conserve water to remain in place the rest of the summer.

The boil water advisory will remain in place until at least next weekend.