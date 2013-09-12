Village takes to the stage to solve Alma's water woes

The Village of Alma wants to tap into government funding to improve its water system, but it doesn't have the money to cover exploratory work needed to apply for that funding.

So, what's a village to do? Turn to the theatre, of course.

The residents of Alma and surrounding Albert County are putting on a variety show in May to raise money for the $184,000 needed for exploratory work and drill tests for a second water source.

"We're hoping this will be an entertaining way to say, 'We need some help here,'" Jane Chrysostom, the show's organizer, told Shift New Brunswick.

The show, titled H2 Whoa!, is scheduled to run May 4, just six weeks after the idea was conceived when the village said it was open to fundraising ideas during its March 18 council meeting.

For several summers, the village has been under a boil water advisory. Council could apply for provincial or federal funding for a new water system, but it doesn't have the funds for the exploratory work. In response, some locals decided to create a variety show to start raising the money needed. Jane Chrysostom is the organizer for H2 Whoa! 6:41

Chrysostom took the lead, writing 12 acts — some original, some adapted from Broadway or films — that all feature water-related themes. The diverse acts should "appeal to all kinds of people for entertainment but also send a message about the water issue we're facing," she said.

For instance, the song from My Fair Lady in which Eliza Doolittle sings "I could have danced all night" was rewritten, slightly.

"Instead, she sings about, 'I could have washed all night. I could have bathed all night and still have suds some more,'" Chrysostom said.

People in Alma remained under a boil water advisory for two months last summer after spikes in turbidity. (Myfanwy Davies/CBC)

The idea has been well-received, she said, because the community is fed up with almost annual summer boil-water advisories since 2008. Last summer, it lasted for two months.

Overuse of the village's existing well creates high turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water. The likelihood of cloudy water increases during tourist season, when there's greater demand on the system.

"It's a looming issue for us in the village, as residents and business owners and visitors," said Chrysostom, who runs three businesses in the village, including a bed and breakfast.

"Like so many businesses here, we rely on clean, potable water and when the visitorship increases during the summer months with high tourism traffic through here, it creates that problem and it's just a huge inconvenience and added expense."

Coun. Susan MacCallum, who also operates a bed and breakfast, said even though it's not contaminated, the cloudy water can turn off tourists.

Restaurants in Alma often have to deal with boil orders during the height of tourist season. (Tipsy Tails/Facebook)

The number of tourists coming to the bayside village on the edge of Fundy National Park is likely to rise, she said, when coach traffic to Hopewell Cape begins and the Fundy Parkway Trail is completed.

MacCallum said Alma is still working with the province on funding options for the exploratory work, but she's pleased the community is rallying together to support the village.

"I think [the show] is a wonderful idea," she said.

Chrysostom said she hopes H2 Whoa! will create broader awareness of the issue and spark other fundraising efforts.

The show is set for Saturday, May 4, at 7 p.m. in the Alma Activity Centre. There's a suggested donation of $10.