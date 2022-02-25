Repairs continue in village of Alma after storm damages roads

A week after a major storm tore through the village of Alma, crews are still working to make repairs.

Village Coun. John Ereaux says there was a lot of damage, and it included holes ripped in roads and the erosion of shoulders along routes 114 and 915.

"We see lots of quite severe erosion on the shoulders that has not yet resulted in the pavement collapsing, but it's been undermined," he said.

"And then some of the surfaces of the roads are either damaged with the asphalt sort of disintegrating or there's debris."

Ereaux said the combination of rain, wind, melting snow and a flash freeze led to the damage.

At one point, he worried the village would become completely isolated as water rushed over the roads.

John Ereaux, an Alma village councillor, says there is a lot of damage in the village, but he's pleased at how quickly the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure responded. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

As levels rose, Cleveland Brook almost burst its banks.

Alma resident Norma-Jean Murphy was driving around the village during the storm and noticed the gushing water in the brook. She stepped onto the bridge on Foster Road to take some video.

"I felt safe until I stood on the bridge and I took the video and I was thinking, you know, maybe I shouldn't be here, so I got in my car and I drove up that way and then up and around, but within a matter of minutes the village had actually closed the bridge off because it started to undermine."

Storm rips up roads in Alma Duration 2:48 From gaping holes to severely eroded shoulders, the village grapples with the aftermath of the latest major storm. 2:48

A gaping hole was left on the Foster Road bridge, which has now been repaired and reopened.

Murphy said she was surprised by the strength of the storm and how much damage was caused.

A section of the 45 Road was heavily damaged, cutting off access to residents. And there is a detour on Route 114.

John Ereaux said he's pleased with how quickly the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure responded.

The department is evaluating the damage caused by the flooding.

Norma-Jean Murphy, a longtime resident of Alma, was surprised by the force of the storm, especially in the Cleveland Brook area. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Department spokesperson Jeremy Trevors said in an e-mail that the department will stabilize the roads from further damage and work to restore access to isolated residents.

"The department will also identify and assess sites with sustained damages and begin to review repair options and timelines." Trevors wrote.

He said the department budgets for damage caused by weather events in cases where disaster financial assistance is not triggered.

A hole was left in the Foster Road Bridge. It is now repaired and the bridge has reopened. (Village of Alma/Facebook)

Ereaux said unpredictable weather and storms are going to keep happening. Some of the roads were built or restored not that long ago.

"And the first big event, we're seeing this kind of damage. … I think a real rethink of the road transportation infrastructure not only for the event we're getting now but moving forward with climate change — it's obvious that something needs to be done."