Alma hopes new multipurpose centre will help make village year-round destination

It's been three years in the making, but Alma's new multipurpose centre is expected to open its doors in the coming weeks.

Mayor Kristin Shortt says it's a significant project for the village on the Bay of Fundy.

"It sort of indicates our economic growth and our spot in the tourism industry," she said.

"It's right in the centre of the village, so it's really attractive and it shows people that, you know, we welcome everybody who comes to our village. So it's … almost like a welcome centre."

The two-storey building on the main street doesn't have an official name yet, but it's part of the Vision Alma project, to create a year-round tourism hub, said Shortt.

It will house the visitor information centre, the museum, and a leisure group, but other uses are still being finalized by council, she said.

"We're trying to get new businesses interested in the village," said Shortt, so it could include another business incubator space, like the three added to the recently renovated Activity Centre.

Entrepreneurs had to pitch their business plans for the three spaces to a panel made up of members of the Community Business Development Corporation, Tourism New Brunswick and the village. The three winners — Outdoor Elements, Kites and Candy; and a photography studio with unique space and activities for visitors — all had a successful summer, she said.

The new centre, funded by all three levels of government, could also host small conferences.

Shortt said she hopes to hold the grand opening on Dec. 5.