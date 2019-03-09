Skip to Main Content
'It'll be missed': Fire destroys popular Alma restaurant
New

'It'll be missed': Fire destroys popular Alma restaurant

A popular restaurant and variety store in the Village of Alma burnt to the ground Friday.

It took eight hours to battle the blaze at Harbour View Restaurant & Variety Store

Sarah Morin · CBC News ·
It took eight hours to put out the fire at Harbour View Restaurant & Variety Store on Main Street in Alma, N.B., on Friday. (Submitted by Jane Chrysostom)

A popular restaurant and variety store in Alma, N.B., burned to the ground Friday.

Alma fire Chief David Rossiter said it took eight hours to put out the fire on Main Street at Harbour View Restaurant & Variety Store. The fire department arrived on scene around 4 p.m.

"By the time we got it out, there wasn't much to even look [at] to see how it started," Rossiter said.

The Hillsborough and Riverside-Albert fire departments also battled the blaze.

Rossiter said the cause of the fire is unknown, but he said it's a "total loss" to the community.

"It'll be missed," he said.

He said the restaurant wasn't open at the time, but there were coolers with clams and other meats in them. No one was injured in the fire.

Jane Chrysostom, a business owner a few doors down from the ashes, said she can still smell the smoke.

"It's a complete loss of a community icon," Chrysostom said in a Facebook message.

