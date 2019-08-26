After eight years, Village of Alma moves closer to solving water troubles

Jane West Chrysostom calls funding for the first phase of an improved water system for the village of Alma "tremendous relief and long overdue."

West Chrysostom owns three businesses in the village, including a bed and breakfast.

Alma has been dealing with almost annual summer boil-water advisories for eight years, she said.

"The initial well system that was built for the municipality was built for a very small community of residents. And regrettably it was not... the foresight wasn't there for serving the large tourism base that we have here." she said.

But West Chrysostom said a funding announcement from three levels of government is bringing change.

Jane West Chrysostom is a business owner in Alma. She organized and wrote the play "H2 Whoa", which ran in the community in May, to help raise funds to cover exploratory work for an improved water system. (Alma Village Friends/Facebook)

On Monday evening, the government of Canada announced it is putting more than $250,000 into research and planning for a new municipal water well in the village.

The province of New Brunswick will contribute $139,000 and the Village of Alma $28,000.

According to a news release, the money will be used for a site assessment, preliminary drilling, hydraulic testing and an environmental impact assessment to determine the municipality's capacity to support an additional water well and improved water system.

Mayor Kirsten Shortt said the village had come to a standstill for economic growth because of problems with the water.

The village near the eastern entrance to Fundy National Park has a population of about 235, but the number swells during the summer.

Shortt said the water system, built in 2004, wasn't designed for the summer crowds of tourists Alma is now seeing.

She welcomed the funding announcement.

"For the village of Alma, it will be that we are becoming more competitive in the tourism industry," Shortt said. "We will be able to assure our visitors safe and plentiful drinking water."

Although there haven't been any boil water orders this summer, Jane West Chrysostom said an improved system will bring peace of mind for the future.

"We've seen the pedestrian traffic we've seen the increase in entrepreneurial businesses in the community. And water is just a paramount, paramount issue for everyone that's either visiting living or conducting business here."