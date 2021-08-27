A pump failure overnight Friday has prompted a boil-water order in the Village of Alma.

In a social media post, the village said water tankers were called early Friday. The village is asking residents to conserve water.

In an update Friday afternoon, the village said the pump is operating again but "it will take some time to build capacity in the reservoir.

"We ask that you continue to conserve water wherever you can," the post says.

Alma is a popular tourist destination on the Bay of Fundy, located about 140 kilometres northeastof Saint John. Several businesses and restaurants had to close their doors Friday because of the pump failure.

The boil-water order in the village is expected to stay in place until further notice.

When a boil-water order is issued, residents must boil their water for at least one minute before using it for cooking, cleaning and brushing their teeth.