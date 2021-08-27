Village of Alma under boil-water order after pump fails overnight
The pump has been restored but village continues to ask people to boil their water before using
A pump failure overnight Friday has prompted a boil-water order in the Village of Alma.
In a social media post, the village said water tankers were called early Friday. The village is asking residents to conserve water.
In an update Friday afternoon, the village said the pump is operating again but "it will take some time to build capacity in the reservoir.
"We ask that you continue to conserve water wherever you can," the post says.
Alma is a popular tourist destination on the Bay of Fundy, located about 140 kilometres northeastof Saint John. Several businesses and restaurants had to close their doors Friday because of the pump failure.
The boil-water order in the village is expected to stay in place until further notice.
When a boil-water order is issued, residents must boil their water for at least one minute before using it for cooking, cleaning and brushing their teeth.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?