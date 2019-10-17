Village of Alma remains under boil-water order

The village of Alma remains under a boil-water order until further notice.

It was issued late Wednesday afternoon after a faulty sensor in the reservoir tank caused the water level to drop too low, said Coun. Andrew Casey.

A total of 146 homes and businesses are affected.

Those residents and business owners should boil their tap water for one minute before consumption, mixing juice, brushing their teeth, washing vegetables or making ice.

Toddlers should be sponge-bathed to avoid ingestion.

The Department of Health requires two consecutive clean test results about 24 hours apart before the weater is considered safe to use.

Casey said he hopes the boil order will be lifted later Monday or Tuesday.

The village's other estimated 50 full-time residents use well water and are unaffected, he said.